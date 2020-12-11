Girls basketball scores, 12/11

Girls basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Ashland-Greenwood at Elmwood-Murdock
Beatrice at Omaha Mercy
Bishop Neumann at Norfolk Catholic
Blair at Waverly
Diller-Odell at Sterling
Dorchester at BDS
Fairbury at Milford
Falls City SH at Friend
Fremont at Grand Island
Heartland at Exeter-Milligan
High Plains at McCool Junction
Johnson-Brock at Falls City
Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian
Lourdes CC at HTRS
Meridian at Cross County
Nebraska City at Arlington
Northwest at Crete
Palmyra at Mead
Sandy Creek at David City
St. Paul at Fillmore Central
Tri County at Southern
Wahoo at Wayne
