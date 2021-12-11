 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/11
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/11

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Elba

Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27

Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Milford 19

Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West

Lincoln Southwest 70, Omaha South 21

Millard South 78, Lincoln Southeast 28

Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Northeast

Sutton 42, Lincoln Christian 17

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 57, Aquinas 23

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Louisville 33

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

David City 52, Fillmore Central 41

Fairbury at Thayer Central

Falls City 42, Freeman 20

Malcolm 60, Cross County 34

Northwest 44, Seward 34

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central

Southern at Deshler

Superior 36, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Syracuse 35, Raymond Central 34

Tri County at Centennial

York at Lexington

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 56, O'Neill 29

Central Valley 45, Arcadia-Loup City 26

DC West 53, Omaha Concordia 41

Elgin/Pope John 67, Wausa 40

Elkhorn 55, Omaha Roncalli 34

Elm Creek 41, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Fremont 64, Omaha Benson 27

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 62, Nebraska Lutheran 62

Hastings SC 45, Blue Hill 23

Laurel-C-C 61, Randolph 28

McCook 51, Lakin, Kan. 38

Mead 58, Omaha Mercy 39

Medicine Valley 42, Arapahoe 39

Millard West 45, Omaha Marian 41

Northwest 44, Seward 34

Plattsmouth 51, Schuyler 21

Sandy Creek 42, Shelby-Rising City 30

S-E-M 43, Red Cloud 27

Scottsbluff 58, Evanston, Wyo. 45

Southwest 38, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23

Tekamah-Herman 43, Twin River 29

Wallace 59, Hyannis 27

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

