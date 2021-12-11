Girls basketball scores, 12/11

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Elba
Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27
Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Milford 19
Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West
Lincoln Southwest 70, Omaha South 21
Millard South 78, Lincoln Southeast 28
Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Northeast
Sutton 42, Lincoln Christian 17
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 57, Aquinas 23
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Louisville 33
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
David City 52, Fillmore Central 41
Fairbury at Thayer Central
Falls City 42, Freeman 20
Malcolm 60, Cross County 34
Northwest 44, Seward 34
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central
Southern at Deshler
Superior 36, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Syracuse 35, Raymond Central 34
Tri County at Centennial
York at Lexington
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 56, O'Neill 29
Central Valley 45, Arcadia-Loup City 26
DC West 53, Omaha Concordia 41
Elgin/Pope John 67, Wausa 40
Elkhorn 55, Omaha Roncalli 34
Elm Creek 41, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Fremont 64, Omaha Benson 27
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 62, Nebraska Lutheran 62
Hastings SC 45, Blue Hill 23
Laurel-C-C 61, Randolph 28
McCook 51, Lakin, Kan. 38
Mead 58, Omaha Mercy 39
Medicine Valley 42, Arapahoe 39
Millard West 45, Omaha Marian 41