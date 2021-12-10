 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 12/10
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/10

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 34

Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 20

Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 23

Parkview Christian 57, Pawnee City 24

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 39, Nebraska City 20

BDS 50, Dorchester 36

Crete 40, Northwest 33

Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 41

Elmwood-Murdock 45, Auburn 32

Exeter-Milligan 41, Heartland 36

Falls City SH 65, Friend 23

Freeman 41, Fillmore Central 37

Johnson-Brock 45, Falls City 42, OT

Lourdes CC 52, HTRS 31

Mead 41, Palmyra 28

Meridian 46, Cross County 39

McCool Junction 55, High Plains 22

Milford 40, Fairbury 24

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann, ppd.

Norris 60, Elkhorn 23

Southern at Tri County

Wayne at Wahoo, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 77, Gothenburg 31

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Amherst 64, Loomis 34

Arcadia-Loup City 37, Gibbon 20

Aurora 39, Columbus Lakeview 33

Bellevue East 57, Millard West 39

Bellevue West 69, Papillion-La Vista 55

Blair 64, Plattsmouth 15

Broken Bow 54, Minden 24

Centura 50, Central City 24

Columbus Scotus 33, Grand Island CC 26

Decatur, Kan. 24, Hitchcock County 23

Elkhorn North 79, Bennington 48

Franklin 49, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Fullerton 71, Ansley/Litchfield 35

Garden County 45, Morrill 38

Hastings SC 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 21

Hershey 59, Cozad 26

Holdrege 45, Lexington 19

Kearney Catholic 51, Ord 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Medicine Valley 30

Millard North 60, Omaha Benson 56

Millard South 80, Papillion-La Vista South 24

Omaha Central 55, Elkhorn South 44

Omaha Skutt 64, North Platte 29

Osceola 53, Hampton 34

Overton 49, Axtell 42

Palmer 44, St. Edward 17

Paxton 50, Brady 28

Perkins County 64, Kimball 34

Pleasanton 57, Hi-Line 37

Potter-Dix 37, Creek Valley 36

Ravenna 54, Burwell 37

Scottsbluff 61, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 44

S-E-M 40, Elm Creek 28

Shelby-Rising City 32, Giltner 26

Shelton 44, Kenesaw 21

Sidney 53, Chase County 50

Silver Lake 66, Elba 12

South Loup 57, Cambridge 36

South Platte 50, Leyton 33

Sutherland 35, Sandhills Valley 29

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Arapahoe 46

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News