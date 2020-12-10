 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/10
Girls basketball scores, 12/10

  • Updated
Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17

Crete 39, Beatrice 37

East Butler 60, Osceola 42

Exeter-Milligan at Dorchester

Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59

Superior 41, Blue Hill 23

Syracuse 60, Johnson County Central 15

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23

York at Waverly, ppd. to Jan. 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22

Bellevue West 62, Papillion-La Vista 54

Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21

Crofton 52, Boyd County 6

Franklin 32, Harvard 27

Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30

Goodland 63, McCook 46

Guardian Angels CC 56, Wynot 39

Mullen 85, Hyannis 6

North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 38

Ord 58, Ravenna 39

Pender 48, Lutheran Northeast 43

Ponca 55, Randolph 20

Wood River 51, St. Paul 40

High school girls basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

