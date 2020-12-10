Girls basketball scores, 12/10

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17
Crete 39, Beatrice 37
East Butler 60, Osceola 42
Exeter-Milligan at Dorchester
Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Syracuse 60, Johnson County Central 15
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23
York at Waverly, ppd. to Jan. 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22
Bellevue West 62, Papillion-La Vista 54
Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21
Crofton 52, Boyd County 6
Franklin 32, Harvard 27
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30
Goodland 63, McCook 46
Guardian Angels CC 56, Wynot 39
Mullen 85, Hyannis 6
North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 38
Ord 58, Ravenna 39
Pender 48, Lutheran Northeast 43
Ponca 55, Randolph 20
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Wood River 51, St. Paul 40
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!