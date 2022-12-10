Girls basketball scores, 12/10

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 58, Lincoln North Star 53
Lewiston 50, College View 16
Lincoln Christian 59, Sutton 33
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Central 54
Lincoln Northeast 66, Omaha Westview 41
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 47
Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha North 41
Milford 35, Lincoln Lutheran 30
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 56, Hot Springs, S.D. 23
Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas 30
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Louisville 21
Axtell 54, Harvard 24
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Mead 13
Beatrice 66, Aurora 36
Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45
Bennington 49, Omaha Gross 32
Blair 50, Lewis Central, Iowa 36
Boyd County at Summerland
Brady at Twin Loup
Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23
Brownell Talbot at Arlington
Centennial 59, Tri County 26
Central Valley 47, Arcadia/Loup City 46
Centura 50, Fillmore Central 25
Chase County at Ogallala
Conestoga 36, Logan View/SS 30
Cross County 53, Stanton 46
DC West 56, Omaha Concordia 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21
Elgin/PJ 51, Wausa 37
Elkhorn 46, Omaha Roncalli 38
Elkhorn North 75, North Platte 18
Elkhorn South at Grand Island
Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 15
Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Elmwood-Murdock 51, David City 32
Falls City 36, Freeman 31
Garden County 55, Crawford 42
Gering at Chadron
Great Plains Lutheran 54, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Guardian Angels CC at Crofton
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Banner County 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Blue Hill 22
Heartland Lutheran at Nebraska Christian
Hershey 49, North Platte SP 42
Homer 65, River Valley, Iowa 55
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. at Ponca
Johnson Co. Central at Pawnee City
Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 32
Loomis 36, Bertrand 35
Lutheran Northeast 43, Plainview 37
Madison 39, St. Edward 9
Malcolm 49, Platteview 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Southwest 35
Millard North 70, Omaha South 21
Millard South 55, Papillion-La Vista South 38
Mitchell 50, Hemingford 21
Morrill 60, Kimball 26
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Bloomfield 31
North Central at Sandhills/Thedford
Oakland-Craig 66, Howells-Dodge 29
Omaha Buena Vista at Columbus
Omaha Marian 44, Gretna 43
Omaha Skutt 69, Hastings 22
Omaha Westside 56, Norfolk 38
Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31
Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 12
Pleasanton 47, South Loup 29
Ravenna at Ord
S-E-M 47, Red Cloud 37
Sandy Creek 51, Shelby-Rising City 47
Scotus Central Catholic 50, Humphrey SF 42
Seward 39, Northwest 27
Sidney 62, Bayard 46
South Sioux City at Sioux City East, Iowa
Southern 35, Deshler 23
Southern Valley 45, Overton 36
Stuart 56, Cody-Kilgore 31
Superior 53, Wilber-Clatonia 43
Syracuse 49, Raymond Central 38
Tekamah-Herman at Twin River
Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 51
Valentine 38, Cozad 33
Wallace 44, Hyannis 28
Wayne 32, Columbus Lakeview 29
West Holt at Burwell
Whiting, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, South Platte 33
York 52, Lexington 5
BELLEVUE WEST 58, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 53
|Bellevue West
|18
|12
|13
|15
|--
|58
|Lincoln North Star
|6
|11
|14
|22
|--
|53
Bellevue West--Brown 5, Elmore 2, Melcher 14, Dotzler 2, Wharton 2, White 25, Askew 8.
Lincon North Star--Gray 9, A. Anderson 2, Gatwech 18, K. Anderson 8, Leu 12, Ray 4.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, SUTTON 33
|Lincoln Christian
|11
|15
|12
|21
|--
|59
|Sutton
|8
|9
|6
|10
|--
|33
Lincoln Christian--Kassebaum 19, K. Ailes 7, A. Hauser 7, J. Hauser 7, A. Ailes 5, Hohlen 5, Swan 5, Harms 2, Miller 2 .
Sutton--Huxoll 18, Robinson 8, Haight 2, Perrien 2, Skalka 2, Griess 1.
LINCOLN EAST 66, OMAHA CENTRAL 54
|Omaha Central
|8
|13
|12
|21
|--
|54
|Lincoln East
|13
|17
|19
|17
|--
|66
Omaha Central--Jones 19, Devers 11, Gonzales 7, Baptiste 6, Petersen 6, Tcheuchoua 3, Henderson 2.
Lincoln East--Faalii 18, Shaw 18, Barner 11, Bovard 8, Raasmusen 6, Adams 5.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 66, WESTVIEW 41
|Westview
|5
|9
|15
|12
|--
|41
|Lincoln Northeast
|13
|16
|16
|21
|--
|66
Westview--Williams 9, Kellner 8, Fierro 5, King 5, Hart 4, Myers 4, Williams 4, Regan 2.
Lincoln Northeast--Washington 28, Webb 11, Gutierrez 7, Ki. Phillips 6, Kh. Phillips 4, Ash 2, Bradley 2, Martinez 2, Merrill 2, Perry 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 63, OMAHA BURKE 47
|Lincoln Southeast
|20
|15
|16
|12
|--
|63
|Omaha Burke
|13
|9
|11
|14
|--
|47
Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 8, Searcy 6. Olds 7, Branch 3, Hesse 3, Long 7, Freudenberg 6, Graves 3, Dak 20.
Omaha Burke--O'Neal 16, Thompson 4, Finister 2, George 10, Wilson 8, Foster 4, Malone 3.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 78, OMAHA NORTH 41
|Omaha North
|8
|15
|12
|6
|--
|41
|Lincoln Southwest
|13
|22
|21
|22
|--
|78
Omaha North--Randle 16, Drake 10, Foster 4, Holtzclaw 3, Henley 3, Hill 3, Bush 1, Sims 1.
Lincoln Southwest--Christensen 25, Rathe 17, Seymore 14, Noerrlinger 6, Dostal 5, Bellamy 4, Selmi 3, Griffin 2, Wilson 2.
MILFORD 35, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 30
|Milford
|11
|4
|7
|13
|--
|35
|Lincoln Lutheran
|11
|5
|3
|11
|--
|30
Milford--Miller 10, Yeackley 9, Kontor 5, A. Roth 5, T. Roth 4, Stauffer 2
Lincoln Lutheran--Luebbe 13, Wahl 8, Ernstmeyer 3, Meyer 3, Young 2, Wohlgemuth 1.