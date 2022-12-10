 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/10

  Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 58, Lincoln North Star 53

Lewiston 50, College View 16

Lincoln Christian 59, Sutton 33

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Central 54

Lincoln Northeast 66, Omaha Westview 41

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 47

Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha North 41

Milford 35, Lincoln Lutheran 30

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 56, Hot Springs, S.D. 23

Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas 30

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Louisville 21

Axtell 54, Harvard 24

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Mead 13

Beatrice 66, Aurora 36

Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross 32

Blair 50, Lewis Central, Iowa 36

Boyd County at Summerland

Brady at Twin Loup

Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23

Brownell Talbot at Arlington

Centennial 59, Tri County 26

Central Valley 47, Arcadia/Loup City 46

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 25

Chase County at Ogallala

Conestoga 36, Logan View/SS 30

Cross County 53, Stanton 46

DC West 56, Omaha Concordia 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21

Elgin/PJ 51, Wausa 37

Elkhorn 46, Omaha Roncalli 38

Elkhorn North 75, North Platte 18

Elkhorn South at Grand Island

Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 15

Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Elmwood-Murdock 51, David City 32

Falls City 36, Freeman 31

Garden County 55, Crawford 42

Gering at Chadron

Great Plains Lutheran 54, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Guardian Angels CC at Crofton

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Banner County 21

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Blue Hill 22

Heartland Lutheran at Nebraska Christian

Hershey 49, North Platte SP 42

Homer 65, River Valley, Iowa 55

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. at Ponca

Johnson Co. Central at Pawnee City

Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 32

Loomis 36, Bertrand 35

Lutheran Northeast 43, Plainview 37

Madison 39, St. Edward 9

Malcolm 49, Platteview 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Southwest 35

Millard North 70, Omaha South 21

Millard South 55, Papillion-La Vista South 38

Mitchell 50, Hemingford 21

Morrill 60, Kimball 26

Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Bloomfield 31

North Central at Sandhills/Thedford

Oakland-Craig 66, Howells-Dodge 29

Omaha Buena Vista at Columbus

Omaha Marian 44, Gretna 43

Omaha Skutt 69, Hastings 22

Omaha Westside 56, Norfolk 38

Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31

Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 12

Pleasanton 47, South Loup 29

Ravenna at Ord

S-E-M 47, Red Cloud 37

Sandy Creek 51, Shelby-Rising City 47

Scotus Central Catholic 50, Humphrey SF 42

Seward 39, Northwest 27

Sidney 62, Bayard 46

South Sioux City at Sioux City East, Iowa

Southern 35, Deshler 23

Southern Valley 45, Overton 36

Stuart 56, Cody-Kilgore 31

Superior 53, Wilber-Clatonia 43

Syracuse 49, Raymond Central 38

Tekamah-Herman at Twin River

Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 51

Valentine 38, Cozad 33

Wallace 44, Hyannis 28

Wayne 32, Columbus Lakeview 29

West Holt at Burwell

Whiting, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, South Platte 33

York 52, Lexington 5

BELLEVUE WEST 58, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 53

Bellevue West18121315--58
Lincoln North Star6111422--53

Bellevue West--Brown 5, Elmore 2, Melcher 14, Dotzler 2, Wharton 2, White 25, Askew 8.

Lincon North Star--Gray 9, A. Anderson 2, Gatwech 18, K. Anderson 8, Leu 12, Ray 4.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, SUTTON 33

Lincoln Christian 11 15 12 21 --59 
Sutton 910 --33 

Lincoln Christian--Kassebaum 19, K. Ailes 7, A. Hauser 7, J. Hauser 7, A. Ailes 5, Hohlen 5, Swan 5, Harms 2, Miller 2 .

Sutton--Huxoll 18, Robinson 8, Haight 2, Perrien 2, Skalka 2, Griess 1.

LINCOLN EAST 66, OMAHA CENTRAL 54

Omaha Central 1312 21 --54 
Lincoln East 13 17 19 17 --66 

Omaha Central--Jones 19, Devers 11, Gonzales 7, Baptiste 6, Petersen 6, Tcheuchoua 3, Henderson 2.

Lincoln East--Faalii 18, Shaw 18, Barner 11, Bovard 8, Raasmusen 6, Adams 5.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 66, WESTVIEW 41

Westview 15 12 --41 
Lincoln Northeast 13 16 16 21 --66 

Westview--Williams 9, Kellner 8, Fierro 5, King 5, Hart 4, Myers 4, Williams 4, Regan 2.

Lincoln Northeast--Washington 28, Webb 11, Gutierrez 7, Ki. Phillips 6, Kh. Phillips 4, Ash 2, Bradley 2, Martinez 2, Merrill 2, Perry 2.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 63, OMAHA BURKE 47

Lincoln Southeast 20 15 16 12 --63 
Omaha Burke 13 11 14 --47 

Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 8, Searcy 6. Olds 7, Branch 3, Hesse 3, Long 7, Freudenberg 6, Graves 3, Dak 20.

Omaha Burke--O'Neal 16, Thompson 4, Finister 2, George 10, Wilson 8, Foster 4, Malone 3.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 78, OMAHA NORTH 41

Omaha North 15 12 --41 
Lincoln Southwest 13 22 21 22 --78 

Omaha North--Randle 16, Drake 10, Foster 4, Holtzclaw 3, Henley 3, Hill 3, Bush 1, Sims 1.

Lincoln Southwest--Christensen 25, Rathe 17, Seymore 14, Noerrlinger 6, Dostal 5, Bellamy 4, Selmi 3, Griffin 2, Wilson 2.

MILFORD 35, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 30

Milford 11 13 --35 
Lincoln Lutheran 11 11 --30 

Milford--Miller 10, Yeackley 9, Kontor 5, A. Roth 5, T. Roth 4, Stauffer 2

Lincoln Lutheran--Luebbe 13, Wahl 8, Ernstmeyer 3, Meyer 3, Young 2, Wohlgemuth 1.

Tags

