Girls basketball scores, 12/1

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 67, Lourdes CC 45
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross 33
Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30
Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49
Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star
Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35
Omaha Christian vs. College View
Lincoln High 60, Papillion-La Vista 25
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 43, Bertrand 32
Overton 51, Arapahoe 28
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia/Loup City 21
Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35
Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22
Bayard 56 Kimball 8
Thayer Central 53, Belleville-Republic County (Kan.) 37
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Wynot 56, Bloomfield 27
North Central 59, Boyd County 49
East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7
Palmer 46, Central Valley 42
Centura 41, Holdrege 36
Chadron 39, Alliance 21
Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford
Conestoga 30, Louisville 27
Brownell Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23
Cozad vs. Chase County
Creek Valley vs. Hyannis
Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31
Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16
McCool Junction 46, Cross Country 29
Centennial 30, David City 20
Diller-Odell vs. Pawnee City
Elgin Public/PJ 55, Riverside 17
Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40
Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30
Exeter-Milligan vs. Deshler
Freeman vs. Palmyra
Fullerton 51, Burwell 35
Gibbon vs. St. Paul
Giltner 43, Harvard 18
Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Ponca
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Omaha Scotus 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney (Iowa) 49
Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39
Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Creighton 26
Lewiston 57, Friend 22
Lyons-Decatur Northeast vs. Omaha Nation
Madison vs. Schuyler
Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Minden 46, Southern Valley 39
Nebraska Christian vs. Twin River
Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41
Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-SS 24
Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13
Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11
St. Mary's 67, Osmond-Randolph 20
Papillion-La Vista South 67, Grand Island 21
Hershey 94, Perkins County 61
Pierce 42, Howells-Dodge 24
Plainview 57, Winside 38
York 68, Ralston 12
Amherst 53, Ravenna 49
Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35
Santee vs. Walthill
Scottsbluff 62, Sterling 41
Seward 52, Hastings 35
Sidney 88, Arvada (Co.) 4
Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54
South Platte 45, Arthur County 24
Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35
Osceola 53, St. Edward 10
Stuart vs. Niobrara/Verdigre
Mullen 45, Sutherland 27
Superior 43, Sutton 30
Valentine 57, O'Neill 41
Wahoo 36, Bennington 34
Wakefield vs. Pender
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38
Norris 59, Waverly 37
West Point-Beemer vs. Arlington
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County
Homer 70, Winnebago 57
Wisner-Pilger vs. Lutheran Northeast
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30: Elsa Vedral led the Thunderbolts with 11 points while Adison Markowski and Keeleigh Knobbe scored eight points apiece.
Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49: Nyaluak Dak scored a game-high 23 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, for the Knights.
LINCOLN PIUS X 48, GRETNA 30
|Lincoln Pius X
|9
|15
|14
|10
|--
|48
|Gretna
|7
|6
|7
|10
|--
|30
Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 2, Sebek 2, Knobbe 8, Lesiak 7, Iburg 5, Markowski 8, Vedral 11, Navrkal 2, Wells 4.
Gretna--Boyce 10, Martin 6, French 2, Pohlmann 7, Swanson 4, Rose 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 53, WESTSIDE 49
|Lincoln Southeast
|9
|15
|12
|17
|--
|53
|Westside
|12
|12
|13
|12
|--
|49
Lincoln Southeast--Dak 23, Olds 10, Searcey 7, Branch 5, Montoya 3, Freudenberg 3, Long 2.
Westside--Jenkins 16, Duval 7, Foster 6, Hagen 6, Joslin 5, Johnson 3, Urosevich 3, Brown 2, Preister 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 39, ELKHORN SOUTH 27
|Elkhorn South
|8
|7
|8
|4
|--
|27
|Lincoln Southwest
|15
|7
|11
|6
|--
|39
Elkhorn South--Brown 9, Penke 6, Eddie 5, Wohlers 3, Burke 2, Zakrzewski 1, Marasco 1.
Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 9, Rathe 8, Christensen 7, Noerrlinger 5, Dostal 4, Seymore 3, Bellamy 2, Kreifels 1.