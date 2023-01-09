 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/9

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A DIVISION

Falls City SH 49, Diller-Odell 36

BDS 61, Southern 27

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 31

Parkview Christian vs. Sterling

B DIVISION

Exeter-Milligan 41, Johnson Co. Central 19

Meridian 57, Pawnee City 15

Lewiston vs. HTRS

Palmyra vs. Tri County

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bridgeport 75, Alliance 31

Broken Bow 48, GI Northwest 37

Hershey 56, South Loup 32

Morrill 63, Creek Valley 10

Silver Lake 44, Pleasanton 38

South Sioux City 62, Sioux City West, Iowa 54

Summerland 52, Stuart 33

Wood River 46, St. Paul 43

EXETER-MILLIGAN 41, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 19

Exeter-Milligan1041512--41
Johnson Co. Central6616--19

Exeter-Milligan--Pribyl 2, Papik 3, Krupicka 10, Staskal 9, Oldehoeft 7, Kanode 6, Turrubiates 2, Swanson 2.

Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 2, Schuster 3, Su. Rother 6, Lubben 8.

MERIDIAN 57, PAWNEE CITY 15

Meridian1414218--57
Pawnee City6414--15

Meridian--Stewart 4, M. Dimas 3, Rut 3, Paul 2, Filipi 4, Hofstetter 10, Schwisow 2, Sobotka 14, A. Dimas 7.

Pawnee City--E. Lytle 2, Branch 4, Gottula 2, Maloley 1, Blecha 4, M. Lytle 2.

