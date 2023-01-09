Girls basketball scores, 1/9

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A DIVISION
Falls City SH 49, Diller-Odell 36
BDS 61, Southern 27
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 31
Parkview Christian vs. Sterling
B DIVISION
Exeter-Milligan 41, Johnson Co. Central 19
Meridian 57, Pawnee City 15
Lewiston vs. HTRS
Palmyra vs. Tri County
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bridgeport 75, Alliance 31
Broken Bow 48, GI Northwest 37
People are also reading…
Hershey 56, South Loup 32
Morrill 63, Creek Valley 10
Silver Lake 44, Pleasanton 38
South Sioux City 62, Sioux City West, Iowa 54
Summerland 52, Stuart 33
Wood River 46, St. Paul 43
EXETER-MILLIGAN 41, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 19
|Exeter-Milligan
|10
|4
|15
|12
|--
|41
|Johnson Co. Central
|6
|6
|1
|6
|--
|19
Exeter-Milligan--Pribyl 2, Papik 3, Krupicka 10, Staskal 9, Oldehoeft 7, Kanode 6, Turrubiates 2, Swanson 2.
Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 2, Schuster 3, Su. Rother 6, Lubben 8.
MERIDIAN 57, PAWNEE CITY 15
|Meridian
|14
|14
|21
|8
|--
|57
|Pawnee City
|6
|4
|1
|4
|--
|15
Meridian--Stewart 4, M. Dimas 3, Rut 3, Paul 2, Filipi 4, Hofstetter 10, Schwisow 2, Sobotka 14, A. Dimas 7.
Pawnee City--E. Lytle 2, Branch 4, Gottula 2, Maloley 1, Blecha 4, M. Lytle 2.