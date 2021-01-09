 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/9
Girls basketball scores, 1/9

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Hastings SC 61, Lincoln Christian 42

Lincoln High 76, Columbus 36

Lincoln Lutheran 53, DC West 32

Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25

Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8

Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20

Bishop Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43

Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25

Crete 43, Wahoo 32 

Cross County 46, Heartland 22

Freeman 45, Tri County 29

Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73

HTRS 59, Conestoga 54

Kearney 38, Garden City, Kan. 36

Lewiston 64, Omaha Christian 58, OT

Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT

McCool Junction 57, Friend 24 

Meridian 43, Shelby-Rising City 30

Milford 46, David City 40

Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Superior 57, Fillmore Central 48

Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17

Weeping Water 51, Johnson-Brock 38

York 58, Northwest 50

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46

Alma 52, Axtell 50

Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary's 44

Archbishop Bergan 47, Arlington 27

Arthur County 54, Brady 28

Aurora 41, St. Paul 39

Boone Central 42, Wayne 37

Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37

Brownell Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15

CWC 56, Ord 38

Centura 41, Gothenburg 32

Chadron 32, Mitchell 30

Chase County 62, Kimball 19

Cherokee, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 37

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29

Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Gordon-Rushville 45, Bayard 36

Gothenburg 41, Centura 32

Grand Island CC 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Hartington CC 47, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Hay Springs 61, Leyton 44

Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50

High Plains 51, St. Edward 20

Holdrege 50, Gibbon 7

Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23

Howells-Dodge 36, Plainview 28

Humphrey SF 69, Burwell 25

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25

Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44

Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53

Millard West 61, Omaha North 19

Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37

Minden 47, Valentine 39

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47

Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55

North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46

North Platte St. Pat's 45, Cozad 22

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, ccd.

Omaha Skutt 63, Lewis Central, Iowa 34

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43

Overton 62, Maxwell 21

Papillion-La Vista 61, Omaha Benson 57

Perkins County 45, Sutherland 44

Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33

Scottsbluff 59, Morrill 43

Sidney 67, McCook 36

South Loup 65, Bertrand 25

South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9

Southern Valley 33, Hitchcock County 18

Stanton 67, Logan View-SS 64

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48

West Point-Beemer 56, BRLD 48

WAUSA POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

3rd: Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

1st: Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39

