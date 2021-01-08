Girls basketball scores, 1/8

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn at Johnson County Central
Beatrice 43, Seward 29
BDS 55, Giltner 12
Cedar Bluffs at Lewiston
Centennial 47, Sutton 40
David City 62, Twin River 43
East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh
Exeter-Milligan 44, Shelby-Rising City 26
Falls City SH 56, Diller-Odell 25
Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19
Louisville 54, Syracuse 41
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
Norris 50, Waverly 29
Raymond Central at Arlington, ppd. to Jan. 18
Shelton 40, Deshler 37
Sterling 57, HTRS 46
Thayer Central 46, Superior 43
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39
Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33
Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41
Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31
Creighton 47, Randolph 22
Elgin Public/PJ 49, St. Mary's 34
Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28
Grand Island CC 38, Kearney Catholic 36
Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27
Hershey 61, Maxwell 30
Humphrey SF 75, Howells/Dodge 33
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26
Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28
Ogallala 41, Cozad 31
Omaha Central 71, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Gross 72, Ralston 19
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23
Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Overton 47, Amherst 45
Papillion-La Vista 58, Bellevue East 49
Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Iowa 41
Santee 63, St. Edward 25
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43
Sidney 51, Gering 43
South Platte 87, Hyannis 19
Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10
S-E-M 49, Axtell 26
Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Wood River 46, Ravenna 17
Yutan 40, Mead 26
HARTINGTON-NEW CASTLE POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30
WAUSA POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31