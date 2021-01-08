 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/8
Girls basketball scores, 1/8

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn at Johnson County Central

Beatrice 43, Seward 29

BDS 55, Giltner 12

Cedar Bluffs at Lewiston

Centennial 47, Sutton 40

David City 62, Twin River 43

East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh

Exeter-Milligan 44, Shelby-Rising City 26

Falls City SH 56, Diller-Odell 25

Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19

Louisville 54, Syracuse 41

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

Norris 50, Waverly 29

Raymond Central at Arlington, ppd. to Jan. 18

Shelton 40, Deshler 37

Sterling 57, HTRS 46

Thayer Central 46, Superior 43

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39

Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33

Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41

Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

Elgin Public/PJ 49, St. Mary's 34

Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28

Grand Island CC 38, Kearney Catholic 36

Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27

Hershey 61, Maxwell 30

Humphrey SF 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26

Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Ogallala 41, Cozad 31

Omaha Central 71, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Gross 72, Ralston 19

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23

Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Overton 47, Amherst 45

Papillion-La Vista 58, Bellevue East 49

Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Iowa 41

Santee 63, St. Edward 25

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43

Sidney 51, Gering 43

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19

Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26

Southwest 39, Cambridge 33

St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10

S-E-M 49, Axtell 26

Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Wood River 46, Ravenna 17

Yutan 40, Mead 26

HARTINGTON-NEW CASTLE POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

WAUSA POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31

Husker News