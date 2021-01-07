Girls basketball scores, 1/7

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35
East Butler 68, College View 17
Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast
AREA SCHOOLS
Pierce 50, Aquinas 31
Beatrice 55, Omaha Mercy 22
Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
Fairbury at Tri County
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Falls City SH at Sidney, Iowa
Guardian Angels CC 69, Bishop Neumann 39
Johnson Co. Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Malcolm at Palmyra
Nebraska City at Omaha Gross
Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32
South Sioux City at Norfolk
Southern 44, Friend 18
Sterling 27, Dorchester 21
Sutton 43, Cross County 31
Wahoo at Norris
York 55, Columbus Scotus 33
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 53, Franklin 51
Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Bellevue West 56, Papillion/La Vista South 47
Bloomfield 43, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Burwell 44, Central Valley 17
Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48
Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29
Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53