Girls basketball scores, 1/7
Girls basketball scores, 1/7

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35

East Butler 68, College View 17

Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast

AREA SCHOOLS

Pierce 50, Aquinas 31

Beatrice 55, Omaha Mercy 22

Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

Fairbury at Tri County

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Falls City SH at Sidney, Iowa

Guardian Angels CC 69, Bishop Neumann 39

Johnson Co. Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Malcolm at Palmyra

Nebraska City at Omaha Gross

Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32

South Sioux City at Norfolk

Southern 44, Friend 18

Sterling 27, Dorchester 21

Sutton 43, Cross County 31

Wahoo at Norris

York 55, Columbus Scotus 33 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 53, Franklin 51

Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Bellevue West 56, Papillion/La Vista South 47

Bloomfield 43, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Burwell 44, Central Valley 17

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48

Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53

