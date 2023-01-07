 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/7

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28

Hastings SC 53, Lincoln Christian 49

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Westview 23

Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26

Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50

Centennial at Raymond Central

Cross County at Heartland

Freeman 40, Tri County 27

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water

Milford at Pender

Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47

Scotus Central Catholic 41, Bishop Neumann 40

Waverly 56, Gering 46 

York 52, Northwest 40

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26

Alliance at Torrington, Wyo.

Alma at Elgin/PJ

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25

Arthur County at Brady

Aurora 43, St. Paul 28

Bayard at Gordon-Rushville

Bertrand at South Loup 

Blair 56, Bennington 50 

Boone Central at Wayne

Broken Bow at Beatrice

Brownell Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

Burwell at Humphrey SF

Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24

Crawford at Morrill

Deshler at Thayer Central

DC West at Omaha Nation

Elkhorn Valley at West Holt

Gothenburg 69, Centura 36

Guardian Angels CC 72, Howells/Dodge 35 

Hartington CC at Tri County Northeast

Hastings 50, Lexington 25

Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake

High Plains at St. Edward

HTRS 32, Conestoga 30

Hyannis 47, Banner County 23

Kearney Catholic at North Platte

Kearney at Elkhorn North

Kenesaw at Harvard

Kimball at Chase County

Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian 23 

Leyton at Hay Springs

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at West Point-Beemer

Madison at Twin River

Maywood-HC 65, Hi-Line 26 

McCook at Sidney

McCool Junction 66, Friend 26

Meridian 61, Shelby-Rising City 38

Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34

Millard South at Olathe North, Kan.

Minden 43, Valentine 39

Mitchell at Chadron

Mullen at Wallace

North Platte SP at Cozad

Omaha Central at Gretna

Omaha Duchesne 47, Louisville 29 

Overton 60, Maxwell 31 

Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Benson 54

Perkins County at Sutherland

Red Cloud 51, Elba 17

Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore

Shelton 36, Grand Island CC 34 

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa at Bancroft-Rosalie

South Platte at Potter-Dix

South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53 

Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26

St. Mary's 52, Amherst 37

Stanton at Logan View/SS

Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Superior at Fillmore Central

Twin Loup at Pleasanton

Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35

Wray, Colo. at Dundy Co.-Stratton

