Girls basketball scores, 1/7

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28
Hastings SC 53, Lincoln Christian 49
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Westview 23
Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26
Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50
Centennial at Raymond Central
Cross County at Heartland
Freeman 40, Tri County 27
Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water
Milford at Pender
Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47
Scotus Central Catholic 41, Bishop Neumann 40
Waverly 56, Gering 46
York 52, Northwest 40
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26
Alliance at Torrington, Wyo.
Alma at Elgin/PJ
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25
Arthur County at Brady
Aurora 43, St. Paul 28
Bayard at Gordon-Rushville
Bertrand at South Loup
Blair 56, Bennington 50
Boone Central at Wayne
Broken Bow at Beatrice
Brownell Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19
Burwell at Humphrey SF
Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24
Crawford at Morrill
Deshler at Thayer Central
DC West at Omaha Nation
Elkhorn Valley at West Holt
Gothenburg 69, Centura 36
Guardian Angels CC 72, Howells/Dodge 35
Hartington CC at Tri County Northeast
Hastings 50, Lexington 25
Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake
High Plains at St. Edward
HTRS 32, Conestoga 30
Hyannis 47, Banner County 23
Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Kearney at Elkhorn North
Kenesaw at Harvard
Kimball at Chase County
Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian 23
Leyton at Hay Springs
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at West Point-Beemer
Madison at Twin River
Maywood-HC 65, Hi-Line 26
McCook at Sidney
McCool Junction 66, Friend 26
Meridian 61, Shelby-Rising City 38
Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34
Millard South at Olathe North, Kan.
Minden 43, Valentine 39
Mitchell at Chadron
Mullen at Wallace
North Platte SP at Cozad
Omaha Central at Gretna
Omaha Duchesne 47, Louisville 29
Overton 60, Maxwell 31
Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Benson 54
Perkins County at Sutherland
Red Cloud 51, Elba 17
Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore
Shelton 36, Grand Island CC 34
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa at Bancroft-Rosalie
South Platte at Potter-Dix
South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53
Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26
St. Mary's 52, Amherst 37
Stanton at Logan View/SS
Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Superior at Fillmore Central
Twin Loup at Pleasanton
Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35
Wray, Colo. at Dundy Co.-Stratton