Girls basketball scores, 1/7
Girls basketball scores, 1/7

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln High

Kearney at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Omaha Concordia 9

Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southwest 42

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 62, Giltner 16

Beatrice 37, Seward 32

Clarkson/Leigh at East Butler

Council Bluffs (Iowa) AB at Nebraska City

David City 53, Twin River 29

Exeter-Milligan 36, Shelby-Rising City 17

Falls City SH 62, Diller-Odell 29

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs

Lourdes CC 44, Falls City 40

Milford 48, Malcolm 40

Shelton 53, Deshler 28

Sterling at HTRS

Superior at Thayer Central

Sutton 55, Centennial 28

Syracuse 39, Louisville 27

Raymond Central 48, Arlington 33

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 67, Hay Springs 16

Amherst 59, Overton 39

Arapahoe 54, Medicine Valley 44

Arthur County 57, Wallace 49

Aurora 47, Schuyler 7

Axtell 48, S-E-M 43

Bellevue East 40, Papillion-La Vista 29

Bellevue West 57, Gretna 42

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 34

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 31

Cambridge 47, Southwest 33

Crawford 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 14

Elm Creek 46, Loomis 41

Fremont 64, Columbus 28

Fullerton 53, Heartland 28

Gothenburg 52, McCook 43

Hemingford 67, Minitare 18

Homer 43, Archbishop Bergan 39

Humphrey SF 52, Howells-Dodge 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 28

Millard South 66, Omaha Benson 63

Minden 49, Ainsworth 46

Nebraska Christian 47, Central Valley 35

North Platte SP 64, Perkins County 35

Northwest 47, Columbus Lakeview 36

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 24

Omaha Central 65, Omaha Burke 17

Omaha Gross 56, Ralston 22

Plainview 60, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Pleasanton 65, Palmer 28

Ravenna 47, Wood River 30

Red Cloud 50, Harvard 18

Santee 51, St. Edward 21

St. Paul 71, Sandy Creek 28

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 35

Wakefield 68, Walthill 28

Wauneta-Palisade 68, Hitchcock County 28

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Kenesaw 27

Yutan 52, Mead 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014
