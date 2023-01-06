Girls basketball scores, 1/6

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27
Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17
Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 51, Palmyra 28
BDS 54, Giltner 13
Centennial 38, Sutton 30
Crete 38, Gering 35
Falls City SH 46, Diller-Odell 31
Raymond Central 52, Arlington 34
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
People are also reading…
Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36
Sterling 56, HTRS 26
Syracuse at Louisville
Wahoo 37, Norris 36
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 57, Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance 19
Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34
Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47
Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46
Aurora 46, Schuyler 11
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35
Bloomfield at Ponca
Boone Central 50, O'Neill 22
Brady at Mullen
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36
Cambridge 42, Southwest 36
Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21
Cody-Kilgore at North Central
Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa
Cozad at Ogallala
Creek Valley at Hemingford
Creighton at Boyd County
East Butler 57, Palmer 34
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33
Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Fremont 41, Columbus 35
Gibbon at Ord
Gothenburg 42, McCook 38
Grand Island CC 46, Kearney Catholic 41
Hartington-Newcastle at Winside
Heartland 40, Fullerton 39
Hershey 67, Maxwell 32
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Humphrey SF 52, Howells-Dodge 47
Council Bluffs Jefferson, Iowa 35, Nebraska City 22
Kimball 43, Banner County 18
Laurel-C-C 41, Winnebago 24
Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16
Maywood-HC 38, Paxton 22
Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12
Millard West 62, Papillion-La Vista South 54
Minden 68, Ainsworth 40
Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33
North Platte SP 47, Perkins County 43
Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26
Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31
Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40
Omaha Burke at Omaha North
Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43
Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 43
Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28
Omaha Skutt 71, Omaha Roncalli 13
Overton 39, Amherst 36
Pierce at Wayne
Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale
Potter-Dix at Bayard
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28
S-E-M 54, Axtell 28
Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30
South Platte 63, Hyannis 25
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26
St. Edward at Santee
St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Superior 54, Thayer Central 39
Twin River at David City
Valentine at Gordon-Rushville
Wakefield at Walthill
Wallace 45, Arthur County 32
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16
Wynot at Guardian Angels CC
Yutan at Mead