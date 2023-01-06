 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/6

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27

Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17

Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 51, Palmyra 28

BDS 54, Giltner 13

Centennial 38, Sutton 30

Crete 38, Gering 35

Falls City SH 46, Diller-Odell 31

Raymond Central 52, Arlington 34

Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33

Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36

Sterling 56, HTRS 26

Syracuse at Louisville

Wahoo 37, Norris 36

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 57, Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance 19

Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34

Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47

Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46

Aurora 46, Schuyler 11

Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35

Bloomfield at Ponca

Boone Central 50, O'Neill 22

Brady at Mullen

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36

Cambridge 42, Southwest 36

Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21

Cody-Kilgore at North Central

Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa

Cozad at Ogallala

Creek Valley at Hemingford

Creighton at Boyd County

East Butler 57, Palmer 34

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33

Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Fremont 41, Columbus 35

Gibbon at Ord

Gothenburg 42, McCook 38

Grand Island CC 46, Kearney Catholic 41

Hartington-Newcastle at Winside

Heartland 40, Fullerton 39

Hershey 67, Maxwell 32

Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Humphrey SF 52, Howells-Dodge 47

Council Bluffs Jefferson, Iowa 35, Nebraska City 22

Kimball 43, Banner County 18

Laurel-C-C 41, Winnebago 24

Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16

Maywood-HC 38, Paxton 22

Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12

Millard West 62, Papillion-La Vista South 54

Minden 68, Ainsworth 40

Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6

Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33

North Platte SP 47, Perkins County 43

Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26

Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31

Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40

Omaha Burke at Omaha North

Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43

Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 43

Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28

Omaha Skutt 71, Omaha Roncalli 13

Overton 39, Amherst 36

Pierce at Wayne

Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale

Potter-Dix at Bayard

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28

S-E-M 54, Axtell 28

Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30 

South Platte 63, Hyannis 25

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26

St. Edward at Santee

St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28

Summerland 40, West Holt 31

Superior 54, Thayer Central 39

Twin River at David City

Valentine at Gordon-Rushville

Wakefield at Walthill

Wallace 45, Arthur County 32

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16

Wynot at Guardian Angels CC

Yutan at Mead

