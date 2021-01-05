 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/5
Girls basketball scores, 1/5

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Dorchester 47, College View 31

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47

Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9

Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27

Centennial 57, David City 45

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas 25

Cross County 51, Osceola 18

Elkhorn North 75, Ashland-Greenwood 45

Exeter-Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30

Falls City at Nebraska City

Falls City SH 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Fremont 87, Columbus 43

Kearney 51, North Platte 50

Lawrence-Nelson 38, McCool Junction 28

Lourdes CC 58, Johnson-Brock 11

Meridian 40, Lewiston 33

Sutton 36, Centura 20

Sterling 64, Palmyra 43

Tri County 37, Friend 14

York 78, Schuyler 16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30

Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Pat's 42

Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45

Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30

Bellevue East 45, Millard North 35

Boyd County 54, Santee County 34

Broken Bow 65, McCook 24

Columbus Scotus 52, St. Paul 28

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

DC West 61, Logan View-SS 46

Elgin/PJ 81, Spalding Academy 11

Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne 21

Grand Island CC 43, Northwest 36

Hartington CC 50, Osmond 32

Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29

Hershey 49, South Loup 41

Homer 52, Randolph 41

Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30

Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22

Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39

Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-La Vista South 49

Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66

O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33

Palmer 31, Heartland 28

Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39

Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21

Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35

Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34

South Platte 67, Kimball 25

Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30

Summerland 62, Plainview 49

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

Wakefield 67, Madison 8

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

