Girls basketball scores, 1/5

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester 47, College View 31
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23
Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47
Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9
Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27
Centennial 57, David City 45
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas 25
Cross County 51, Osceola 18
Elkhorn North 75, Ashland-Greenwood 45
Exeter-Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30
Falls City at Nebraska City
Falls City SH 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Fremont 87, Columbus 43
Kearney 51, North Platte 50
Lawrence-Nelson 38, McCool Junction 28
Lourdes CC 58, Johnson-Brock 11
Meridian 40, Lewiston 33
Sutton 36, Centura 20
Sterling 64, Palmyra 43
Tri County 37, Friend 14
York 78, Schuyler 16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30
Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Pat's 42
Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45
Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30
Bellevue East 45, Millard North 35
Boyd County 54, Santee County 34
Broken Bow 65, McCook 24
Columbus Scotus 52, St. Paul 28
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
DC West 61, Logan View-SS 46
Elgin/PJ 81, Spalding Academy 11
Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne 21
Grand Island CC 43, Northwest 36
Hartington CC 50, Osmond 32
Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29
Hershey 49, South Loup 41
Homer 52, Randolph 41
Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30
Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22
Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39
Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-La Vista South 49
Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66
O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33
Palmer 31, Heartland 28
Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39
Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21
Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35
Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34
South Platte 67, Kimball 25
Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30
Summerland 62, Plainview 49
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Wakefield 67, Madison 8
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25