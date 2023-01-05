Girls basketball scores, 1/5

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
East Butler 38, College View 15
Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Nation 45
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Pierce
Central City at Fillmore Central
Elkhorn North at Ashland-Greenwood
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Weeping Water 49
Fairbury at Tri County
Guardian Angels CC 43, Bishop Neumann 36
Milford 42, Malcolm 36
Nebraska Lutheran at BDS
Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock
People are also reading…
Seward at Beatrice
Southern 55, Friend 27
Sterling 46, Dorchester 34
Sutton at Cross County
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Johnson Co. Central 24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 64, Hastings 34
Alma 60, Franklin 12
Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield
Auburn 36, Omaha Mercy 33
Bellevue West 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa 54
Boyd County at Stuart
Bridgeport 75, Ogallala 36
Burwell 51, Central Valley 35
Crawford at Edgemont, S.D.
Crofton at Battle Creek
DC West 43, Columbus Lakeview 34
Elba at CWC
Garden County 29, Hemingford 26
Gretna 58, Elkhorn South 32
Hampton 39, High Plains 34
Hastings SC at Sandy Creek
Hay Springs at Creek Valley
Heartland Lutheran at Riverside
Kearney 64, Grand Island 16
Lakota Tech, S.D. at Chadron
Laurel-C-C at Hartington CC
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Giltner 25
Logan View/SS 39, Fort Calhoun 31
Maywood HC 55, Sandhills Valley 17
Meridian 39, McCool Junction 32
Millard South 80, Papillion-La Vista 64
Nebraska Christian 45, Fullerton 37
Norfolk Catholic at Humphrey SF
North Bend Central 47, Clarkson/Leigh 24
North Central at Summerland
Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Omaha Duchesne at South Sioux City
Omaha Marian 51, Papillion-La Vista South 49
O'Neill 52, Winnebago 47
Pender 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 13
Ravenna 68, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Schuyler at Boys Town
S-E-M 47, Hi-Line 27
Shelton at Deshler
South Loup 29, Sandhills/Thedford 19
St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ
Vermillion, S.D. at Ponca
Wakefield at Woodbury Central, Iowa
West Monona, Iowa at Tekamah-Herman
Winside at Creighton
Wisner-Pilger at Madison
Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City
Wynot at Tri County Northeast
Yutan 64, Brownell Talbot 25