Girls basketball scores, 1/5

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

East Butler 38, College View 15

Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Nation 45

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Pierce

Central City at Fillmore Central

Elkhorn North at Ashland-Greenwood

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Weeping Water 49

Fairbury at Tri County

Guardian Angels CC 43, Bishop Neumann 36

Milford 42, Malcolm 36

Nebraska Lutheran at BDS

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Seward at Beatrice

Southern 55, Friend 27

Sterling 46, Dorchester 34

Sutton at Cross County

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Johnson Co. Central 24  

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 64, Hastings 34

Alma 60, Franklin 12

Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield

Auburn 36, Omaha Mercy 33

Bellevue West 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa 54

Boyd County at Stuart

Bridgeport 75, Ogallala 36

Burwell 51, Central Valley 35

Crawford at Edgemont, S.D.

Crofton at Battle Creek

DC West 43, Columbus Lakeview 34

Elba at CWC

Garden County 29, Hemingford 26

Gretna 58, Elkhorn South 32

Hampton 39, High Plains 34 

Hastings SC at Sandy Creek

Hay Springs at Creek Valley

Heartland Lutheran at Riverside

Kearney 64, Grand Island 16

Lakota Tech, S.D. at Chadron

Laurel-C-C at Hartington CC

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Giltner 25

Logan View/SS 39, Fort Calhoun 31 

Maywood HC 55, Sandhills Valley 17

Meridian 39, McCool Junction 32

Millard South 80, Papillion-La Vista 64

Nebraska Christian 45, Fullerton 37

Norfolk Catholic at Humphrey SF

North Bend Central 47, Clarkson/Leigh 24

North Central at Summerland

Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Omaha Duchesne at South Sioux City

Omaha Marian 51, Papillion-La Vista South 49

O'Neill 52, Winnebago 47

Pender 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 13

Ravenna 68, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Schuyler at Boys Town

S-E-M 47, Hi-Line 27

Shelton at Deshler

South Loup 29, Sandhills/Thedford 19

St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ

Vermillion, S.D. at Ponca

Wakefield at Woodbury Central, Iowa

West Monona, Iowa at Tekamah-Herman

Winside at Creighton

Wisner-Pilger at Madison

Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City

Wynot at Tri County Northeast

Yutan 64, Brownell Talbot 25 

