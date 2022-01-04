Girls basketball scores, 1/4

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester 38, College View 29
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast
Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wahoo 38, Lincoln Lutheran 37
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Elkhorn North
BDS at Nebraska Lutheran
Beatrice at Fairbury
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33
East Butler at David City
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Falls City SH 24
Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell
Falls City 41, Nebraska City 7
Friend 34, Tri County 27
Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC
Lawrence-Nelson at McCool Junction
Lewiston at Meridian
North Bend Central 63, Raymond Central 34
Osceola at Cross County
Palmyra at Sterling
Schuyler at York
Scottsbluff 57, Norris 49
Southern 32, Freeman 28
Syracuse 52, Wilber-Clatonia 12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 54, Wood River 27
Axtell 54, Kenesaw 45
Bellevue West 63, Lincoln 26
Bridgeport 70, Ogallala 38
Broken Bow 68, McCook 42
Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31
Crofton 41, Ponca 37
Cody-Kilgore at Gordon-Rushville, ppd.
DC West 61, Logan View/SS 46
Elba 49, St. Edward 24
Elkhorn 53, Duchesne 19
Fremont 64, Omaha Burke 18
Homer 61, Randolph 25
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25
Loomis 61, Brady 19
Louisville 52, Plattsmouth 25
Madison 34, Winside 20
Mead 61, Cedar Bluffs 19
Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 37
Millard West 56, Omaha Northwest 23
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Anselmo-Merna 32
Omaha Mercy 51, Brownell Talbot 35
Omaha Skutt 67, Sioux City West 40
Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha Benson 37
Perkins County 57, Potter-Dix 30
Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31
Red Cloud 41, Rock Hills 25
Riverside 61, Heartland Lutheran 49
Pleasanton 48, Silver Lake 42
Southern Valley 48, Franklin 33
Southwest 43, Hitchcock County 23
St. Paul 40, Columbus Scotus 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Sandhills Valley 21
Wilcox-Hildreth 40, Bertrand 35
Yutan 50, Concordia 33
Sutton 47, Cenura 31