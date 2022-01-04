 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/4
Girls basketball scores, 1/4

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Dorchester 38, College View 29

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast

Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wahoo 38, Lincoln Lutheran 37

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Elkhorn North

BDS at Nebraska Lutheran

Beatrice at Fairbury

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33

East Butler at David City

Elmwood-Murdock 34, Falls City SH 24

Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell

Falls City 41, Nebraska City 7

Friend 34, Tri County 27

Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC

Lawrence-Nelson at McCool Junction

Lewiston at Meridian

North Bend Central 63, Raymond Central 34

Osceola at Cross County

Palmyra at Sterling

Schuyler at York

Scottsbluff 57, Norris 49

Southern 32, Freeman 28

Syracuse 52, Wilber-Clatonia 12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 54, Wood River 27

Axtell 54, Kenesaw 45

Bellevue West 63, Lincoln 26

Bridgeport 70, Ogallala 38

Broken Bow 68, McCook 42

Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31

Crofton 41, Ponca 37

Cody-Kilgore at Gordon-Rushville, ppd.

DC West 61, Logan View/SS 46

Elba 49, St. Edward 24

Elkhorn 53, Duchesne 19

Fremont 64, Omaha Burke 18

Homer 61, Randolph 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25

Loomis 61, Brady 19

Louisville 52, Plattsmouth 25

Madison 34, Winside 20

Mead 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 37

Millard West 56, Omaha Northwest 23

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Anselmo-Merna 32

Omaha Mercy 51, Brownell Talbot 35

Omaha Skutt 67, Sioux City West 40

Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha Benson 37

Perkins County 57, Potter-Dix 30

Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31

Red Cloud 41, Rock Hills 25

Riverside 61, Heartland Lutheran 49

Pleasanton 48, Silver Lake 42

Southern Valley 48, Franklin 33

Southwest 43, Hitchcock County 23

St. Paul 40, Columbus Scotus 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Sandhills Valley 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 40, Bertrand 35

Yutan 50, Concordia 33

Sutton 47, Cenura 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

Husker News