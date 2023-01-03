Girls basketball scores, 1/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Dorchester
Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23
Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31
Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25
AREA SCHOOLS
Centennial 48, Heartland 12
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County 38, Osceola 24
David City 56, East Butler 23
Diller-Odell 61, Exeter-Milligan 42
Falls City SH 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Fairbury at Beatrice
Hastings at Norris, ppd.
North Bend Central 76, Raymond Central 36
Sterling 42, Palmyra 27
York at Schuyler, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Bennington 50, Ralston 12
Blair at Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook, ppd.
Brownell Talbot at Omaha Mercy
CWC at Twin Loup
Cambridge at Norton, Kan.
Centura at Sutton
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24
Doniphan-Trumbull at Nebraska Christian
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County
Elkhorn South at Norfolk
Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne
Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Friend at Tri County
Garden County at Bayard
Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.
Humphrey/LHF at Stanton, ppd.
Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd.
Lourdes CC 43, Johnson-Brock 35
Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace
Meridian at Lewiston
Niobrara/Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Osmond-Randolph at Hartington CC, ppd.
Platteview at Omaha Roncalli
Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd.
Red Cloud at Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Santee at Boyd County
Sidney 53, Gering 41
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey, ppd.
Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd.
Stuart at Creighton
Summerland at Plainview
Syracuse 56, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Wayne at Bancroft-Rosalie
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O'Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd.
Wood River at Amherst, ppd.
Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32