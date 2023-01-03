 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/3

  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Dorchester

Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23

Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31

Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25

AREA SCHOOLS

Centennial 48, Heartland 12

Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas

Cross County 38, Osceola 24

David City 56, East Butler 23

Diller-Odell 61, Exeter-Milligan 42

Falls City SH 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Fairbury at Beatrice

Hastings at Norris, ppd.

People are also reading…

North Bend Central 76, Raymond Central 36

Sterling 42, Palmyra 27

York at Schuyler, ppd. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd. 

Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd. 

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Bennington 50, Ralston 12

Blair at Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.

Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.

Broken Bow at McCook, ppd. 

Brownell Talbot at Omaha Mercy

CWC at Twin Loup

Cambridge at Norton, Kan.

Centura at Sutton

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24

Doniphan-Trumbull at Nebraska Christian

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County

Elkhorn South at Norfolk

Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne

Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Friend at Tri County

Garden County at Bayard

Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.

Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29

Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.

Humphrey/LHF at Stanton, ppd.

Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd. 

Lourdes CC 43, Johnson-Brock 35

Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield

Madison at Winside

McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson

Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd. 

Medicine Valley at Wallace

Meridian at Lewiston

Niobrara/Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale

North Central at Burke, S.D.

Osmond-Randolph at Hartington CC, ppd.

Platteview at Omaha Roncalli

Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16

Pleasanton at Silver Lake

Ponca at Crofton, ppd.

Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd. 

Red Cloud at Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.

S-E-M at Sandhills Valley

Santee at Boyd County

Sidney 53, Gering 41

Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt 

South Loup at Hershey, ppd. 

Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9

Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.

St. Edward at Elba

St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd. 

Stuart at Creighton

Summerland at Plainview

Syracuse 56, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian

Twin River at Central City, ppd.

Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Wayne at Bancroft-Rosalie

West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun

Winnebago at O'Neill

Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd. 

Wood River at Amherst, ppd. 

Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls basketball ratings, 1/2

Girls basketball ratings, 1/2

There is plenty to unpack from the first month of the season. And as we head into 2023, there are also plenty of new contenders that have emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News