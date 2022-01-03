 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/3
Girls basketball scores, 1/3

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 46, Cornerstone Christian 10

AREA SCHOOLS

Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT

Heartland 51, Centennial 31

Milford 44, Auburn 31

Omaha Gross 38, Waverly 33

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30

BRLD 60, Wayne 41

DC West 53, Conestoga 31

Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21

Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44

Niobrara County, Wyo. at Hemingford

Pender 51, Wynot 40

Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37

Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46

St. Mary's 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

