Girls basketball scores, 1/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 46, Cornerstone Christian 10
AREA SCHOOLS
Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT
Heartland 51, Centennial 31
Milford 44, Auburn 31
Omaha Gross 38, Waverly 33
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30
BRLD 60, Wayne 41
DC West 53, Conestoga 31
Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21
Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44
Niobrara County, Wyo. at Hemingford
Pender 51, Wynot 40
Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37
Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46
St. Mary's 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27
