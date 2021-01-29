Girls basketball scores, 1/29

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40
Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22
Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 36, Superior 32
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39
Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24
Fremont 77, Norfolk 66
Lourdes CC 52, Tri County 12
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Pawnee City 48, Friend 8
Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24
Sterling 57, Lewiston 26
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Grand Island CC 59, Archbishop Bergan 49
Semifinals
Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42
Hastings SC 36, Kearney Catholic 34
Saturday's game at Omaha Concordia
1st: Bishop Neumann vs. Hastings SC, 4 p.m.
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Crete 28, Holdrege 27
Northwest 55, York 38
Saturday's games at Aurora
1st: Crete vs. Northwest, 6 p.m.
3rd: Holdrege vs. York, 2:30 p.m.
Lexington vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.
Columbus Lakeview vs. Adams Central, 12:45 p.m.
Seward vs. Aurora, 4:15 p.m.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Meridian 45, Exeter-Milligan 43
Cross County 41, BDS 35
Saturday's games
1st: Meridian vs. Cross County, 6 p.m., Shelby
3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS, 6 p.m., Osceola
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33
NCC TOURNAMENT
DC West 59, Logan View-SS 43
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40
Semifinals
Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Louisville 35 Yutan, 30
Saturday's games at Ashland-Greenwood
1st: Syracuse vs. Louisville, 5 p.m.
3rd: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Yutan, 1 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
Battle Creek 39, Boone Central 35
Burwell 51, Arcadia/Loup City 39
Chadron 54, Sidney 46
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21
Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25
Gering 71, Alliance 29
Gordon-Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Leyton 62, Minatare 26
Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32
Millard South 73, Millard West 28
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18
Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29
Omaha Skutt 52, Hastings 35
Overton 44, Elm Creek 28
Papillion-LV South 49, Omaha Westside 40
Ravenna 45, Centura 36
Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21
Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32
Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
South Platte 50, Bayard 40
Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36
MNAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Arthur County 60, Brady 27
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25