Girls basketball scores, 1/29
agate

  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fremont 77, Norfolk 66 

Lourdes CC 52, Tri County 12

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19 

Pawnee City 48, Friend 8

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Sterling 57, Lewiston 26

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Grand Island CC 59, Archbishop Bergan 49  

Semifinals

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings SC 36, Kearney Catholic 34 

Saturday's game at Omaha Concordia

1st: Bishop Neumann vs. Hastings SC, 4 p.m.

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Northwest 55, York 38

Saturday's games at Aurora

1st: Crete vs. Northwest, 6 p.m.

3rd: Holdrege vs. York, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.

Columbus Lakeview vs. Adams Central, 12:45 p.m.

Seward vs. Aurora, 4:15 p.m.

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Meridian 45, Exeter-Milligan 43

Cross County 41, BDS 35

Saturday's games

1st: Meridian vs. Cross County, 6 p.m., Shelby

3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS, 6 p.m., Osceola

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

NCC TOURNAMENT

DC West 59, Logan View-SS 43 

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinals

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Louisville 35 Yutan, 30

Saturday's games at Ashland-Greenwood

1st: Syracuse vs. Louisville, 5 p.m.

3rd: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Yutan, 1 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Battle Creek 39, Boone Central 35

Burwell 51, Arcadia/Loup City 39

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33 

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25 

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon-Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Skutt 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Papillion-LV South 49, Omaha Westside 40

Ravenna 45, Centura 36 

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39 

South Platte 50, Bayard 40

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39 

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

MNAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

