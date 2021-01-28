 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/28
Girls basketball scores, 1/28

  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46  

Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island CC 28

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.

Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27 

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37

Cedar Bluffs 34, College View 33

Whiting, Iowa vs. Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Central City 55, David City 47

Columbus at Norfolk

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33

Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock

Friend at Heartland

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25  

Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25

Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15 

Tri County 52, Lewiston 44

Weeping Water vs. Falls City

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Crete 59, Seward 28  

Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Northwest 44, Adams Central 34

York 53, Aurora 31  

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BDS 58, East Butler 36

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Exeter-Milligan 55, Osceola 32  

Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38  

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49 

Norris 54, Blair 39 

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Raymond Central 44, Conestoga 31

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 46, Platteview 42  

Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27 

Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 62, S-E-M 37 

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23 

Crofton 50, Pierce 21

Dundy Co.-Stratton 47, Wallace 29 

Franklin 43, Loomis 24 

Gering 74, Bayard 59

Guardian Angels CC 81, Mead 38 

Harvard 58, Elba 35 

Humphrey/LHF 56, Elgin/PJ 40

North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26

O'Neill 40, West Holt 12

Palmer 46, Riverside 28

Paxton 44, Hitchcock County 43 

Plainview 61, Randolph 32 

Ponca 49, Wynot 37 

Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43 

Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20

South Platte 63, Garden County 29

Wakefield 54, Laurel-CC 37

MNAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42

RPAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Dundy Co.-Stratton 47, Wallace 29

Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43

Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014
