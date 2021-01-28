Girls basketball scores, 1/28

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46
Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island CC 28
Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37
Cedar Bluffs 34, College View 33
Whiting, Iowa vs. Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Central City 55, David City 47
Columbus at Norfolk
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33
Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock
Friend at Heartland
Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25
Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15
Tri County 52, Lewiston 44
Weeping Water vs. Falls City
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Crete 59, Seward 28
Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.
Northwest 44, Adams Central 34
York 53, Aurora 31
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BDS 58, East Butler 36
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29
Exeter-Milligan 55, Osceola 32
Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49
Norris 54, Blair 39
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Raymond Central 44, Conestoga 31
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 46, Platteview 42
Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27
Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 62, S-E-M 37
Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23
Crofton 50, Pierce 21
Dundy Co.-Stratton 47, Wallace 29
Franklin 43, Loomis 24
Gering 74, Bayard 59
Guardian Angels CC 81, Mead 38
Harvard 58, Elba 35
Humphrey/LHF 56, Elgin/PJ 40
North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26
O'Neill 40, West Holt 12
Palmer 46, Riverside 28
Paxton 44, Hitchcock County 43
Plainview 61, Randolph 32
Ponca 49, Wynot 37
Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43
Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20
South Platte 63, Garden County 29
Wakefield 54, Laurel-CC 37
MNAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42