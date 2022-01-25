Girls basketball scores, 1/25

Girls basketball
TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES
Deshler at Superior
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman
Falls City at Auburn
Falls City SH at Southern
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont
Lourdes CC at Sterling
Malcolm at Johnson County Central
Mead at David City
Milford at Sutton
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Pawnee City at Lewiston
Sandy Creek at Fairbury
Tri County at Thayer Central
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Nebraska City at Platteview
