Girls basketball scores, 1/25
Girls basketball scores, 1/25

Girls basketball

TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES

Deshler at Superior

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman

Falls City at Auburn

Falls City SH at Southern

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont

Lourdes CC at Sterling

Malcolm at Johnson County Central

Mead at David City

Milford at Sutton

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia

Pawnee City at Lewiston

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Tri County at Thayer Central

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Nebraska City at Platteview

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

