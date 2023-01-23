Girls basketball scores, 1/23

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26
Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas 36
Tuesday's games
Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC
Grand Island CC at Columbus Scotus
Lincoln Lutheran at Archbishop Bergan
Bishop Neumann at. Lincoln Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Freeman 29, Johnson Co. Central 19
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Schuyler 28, Lexington 20
Tuesday's games
Schuyler at Adams Central
Aurora at Columbus Lakeview
GI Northwest at Seward
Crete at York
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Cross County 49, Hampton 21
Tuesday's games
Meridian at High Plains
Osceola at McCool Junction
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Waverly 58, Bennington 42
Blair 39, Elkhorn 36
Tuesday's games
Waverly at Elkhorn North
Blair at Norris
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth 64, Platteview 60
Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12
Malcolm 67, Ralston 17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City 43, Madison 19
Central Valley 47, Riverside 33
Columbus 52, Hastings 33
Dundy Co.-Stratton 44, Maxwell 37
Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29
Holdredge 41, Cozad 36
Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24
North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Arthur County 21
Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
Southwest 57, Alma 44
St. Mary's 61, Gregory, S.D. 46
Summerland 44, Plainview 28
S-E-M 77, Gibbon 42
Twin Loup 41, Mullen 35
Wakefield 63, Homer 47
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40
Wausa 44, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 30