agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/23

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26

Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas 36  

Tuesday's games

Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC

Grand Island CC at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln Lutheran at Archbishop Bergan

Bishop Neumann at. Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Freeman 29, Johnson Co. Central 19

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Schuyler 28, Lexington 20

Tuesday's games

Schuyler at Adams Central

Aurora at Columbus Lakeview

GI Northwest at Seward

Crete at York

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30 

Cross County 49, Hampton 21 

Tuesday's games

Meridian at High Plains

Osceola at McCool Junction 

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Waverly 58, Bennington 42

Blair 39, Elkhorn 36 

Tuesday's games

Waverly at Elkhorn North

Blair at Norris

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Plattsmouth 64, Platteview 60

Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12 

Malcolm 67, Ralston 17 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City 43, Madison 19 

Central Valley 47, Riverside 33

Columbus 52, Hastings 33

Dundy Co.-Stratton 44, Maxwell 37 

Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29

Holdredge 41, Cozad 36

Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24

North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Arthur County 21

Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

Southwest 57, Alma 44

St. Mary's 61, Gregory, S.D. 46

Summerland 44, Plainview 28

S-E-M 77, Gibbon 42

Twin Loup 41, Mullen 35

Wakefield 63, Homer 47

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40

Wausa 44, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 30

 

