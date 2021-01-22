Girls basketball scores, 1/22

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41
Aurora 41, Seward 28
Beatrice 50, Ralston 17
Deshler 49, Harvard 34
Falls City SH at Pawnee City
Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27
Grand Island at Columbus
Hastings SC 51, Aquinas 24
HTRS 60, Mound City, Mo. 48
Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21
Johnson County Central at Falls City
Lourdes CC 56, Lewiston 34
Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35
Norris 50, Bennington 37
Platteview 40, Waverly 38
Sterling 43, Southern 34
Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull
Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 48, Palmyra 24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County 1, Hyannis 0, fft.
Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15
Centura 42, Gibbon 22
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran Northeast 28
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21
Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39
DC West 45, Arlington 37
Elgin/PJ 50, West Holt 40
Elkhorn 42, Blair 33
Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53
Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37
Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36
Guardian Angels CC 54, O'Neill 41
Gering 41, Chadron 36
Hartington CC 35, Wayne 24
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3
Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33
Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48
Millard South 64, Millard North 38
Minden 32, Holdrege 31, OT
Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46
Mullen 41, Gordon-Rushville 25
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
North Platte 64, McCook 27
Ord 53, Boone Central 46
Papillion-La Vista 47, Papillion-La Vista South 40
Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Ravenna 51, Arcadia/Loup City 23
Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44
Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21
Summerland 64, Osmond 42