Girls basketball scores, 1/22
Girls basketball scores, 1/22

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33 

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46 

Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35 

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28 

Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39 

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41 

Aurora 41, Seward 28 

Beatrice 50, Ralston 17

Deshler 49, Harvard 34

Falls City SH at Pawnee City

Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27

Grand Island at Columbus

Hastings SC 51, Aquinas 24

HTRS 60, Mound City, Mo. 48

Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21

Johnson County Central at Falls City

Lourdes CC 56, Lewiston 34

Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35

Norris 50, Bennington 37 

Platteview 40, Waverly 38

Sterling 43, Southern 34

Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull

Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46

York 48, Fairbury 35

Yutan 48, Palmyra 24

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County 1, Hyannis 0, fft.

Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37

Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15

Centura 42, Gibbon 22

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran Northeast 28

Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21

Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39

DC West 45, Arlington 37

Elgin/PJ 50, West Holt 40

Elkhorn 42, Blair 33

Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53

Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37

Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36

Guardian Angels CC 54, O'Neill 41

Gering 41, Chadron 36

Hartington CC 35, Wayne 24

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3

Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33

Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48

Millard South 64, Millard North 38

Minden 32, Holdrege 31, OT

Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46

Mullen 41, Gordon-Rushville 25

North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45

North Platte 64, McCook 27

Ord 53, Boone Central 46

Papillion-La Vista 47, Papillion-La Vista South 40

Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34

Ponca 72, Walthill 24

Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Ravenna 51, Arcadia/Loup City 23

Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44

Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21

Summerland 64, Osmond 42

Sutherland 47, Kimball 37

Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33

West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32

Wood River 54, Central City 42

GOLDENROD CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50

Humphrey SF 55, Burwell 29

