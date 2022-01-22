 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 1/22
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/22

  • 0

Girls basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Auburn at Omaha Mercy

Centennial at Centura

Falls City at Johnson County Central

Kearney Catholic at Aquinas

Lincoln High at Lincoln East

Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest at Kearney

Lourdes CC at Weeping Water

Malcolm at Mead

North Platte at York

Thayer Central at Sandy Creek

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

In York

Hampton vs. East Butler, 1 p.m.

McCool Junction vs. Giltner, 2:30 p.m.

BDS vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelby-Rising City, 5:30 p.m.

High Plains vs. Dorchester, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News