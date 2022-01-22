Girls basketball scores, 1/22

Girls basketball
SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES
Auburn at Omaha Mercy
Centennial at Centura
Falls City at Johnson County Central
Kearney Catholic at Aquinas
Lincoln High at Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest at Kearney
Lourdes CC at Weeping Water
Malcolm at Mead
North Platte at York
Thayer Central at Sandy Creek
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In York
Hampton vs. East Butler, 1 p.m.
McCool Junction vs. Giltner, 2:30 p.m.
BDS vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelby-Rising City, 5:30 p.m.
High Plains vs. Dorchester, 7 p.m.
