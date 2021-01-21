 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 1/21
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/21

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32  

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26 

Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View 15

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 36, Hastings 30 

BDS 39, Exeter-Milligan 30

Crete 63, Nebraska City 35

Cross County 58, Giltner 9

Diller-Odell 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Dorchester 36, Shelby-Rising City 33 

Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29

HTRS 50, Johnson County Central 43 

McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36

Meridian 48, East Butler 45

Raymond Central 45, Logan View-SS 31 

Sutton 53, Fairbury 38

Waverly 48, Wahoo 46   

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 52, Central City 31

Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31

Battle Creek 52, Laurel-C-C 28

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33

Cambridge 37, Dundy Co.-Stratton 24 

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33

Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central 37

Cozad 44, Lexington 40

Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Homer 81, Walthill 31

Humphrey/LHF 64, Madison 24

Loomis 55, Alma 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31

Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44

Norfolk Catholic 54, Neligh-Oakdale 41

North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39 

North Central 54, Ainsworth 40

Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37 

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46

Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44

Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15

South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28 

South Platte 60, Leyton 15

St. Mary's 56, Winside 33

Valentine 32, Stuart 19 

West Holt 44, Boyd County 34

Wisner-Pilger 40, Pender 36

Wood River 54, Shelton 35

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Omaha Duchesne 46, Omaha Mercy 31

Omaha Skutt 67, South Sioux City 37

High school girls basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: 2019 Class D-2 champions Wynot postgame news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News