Girls basketball scores, 1/21

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26
Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View 15
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 36, Hastings 30
BDS 39, Exeter-Milligan 30
Crete 63, Nebraska City 35
Cross County 58, Giltner 9
Diller-Odell 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Dorchester 36, Shelby-Rising City 33
Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29
HTRS 50, Johnson County Central 43
McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36
Meridian 48, East Butler 45
Raymond Central 45, Logan View-SS 31
Sutton 53, Fairbury 38
Waverly 48, Wahoo 46
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 52, Central City 31
Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31
Battle Creek 52, Laurel-C-C 28
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33
Cambridge 37, Dundy Co.-Stratton 24
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33
Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central 37
Cozad 44, Lexington 40
Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Homer 81, Walthill 31
Humphrey/LHF 64, Madison 24
Loomis 55, Alma 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31
Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
Norfolk Catholic 54, Neligh-Oakdale 41
North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39
North Central 54, Ainsworth 40
Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46
Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44
Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15
South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28