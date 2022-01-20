Girls basketball scores, 1/20

Girls basketball
THURSDAY'S AREA GAMES
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran
BDS at Exeter-Milligan
Beatrice at Hastings
Cross County at Giltner
Falls City at Conestoga
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
Fremont at Lincoln Southeast
Johnson County Central at HTRS
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Lewiston at Lourdes CC
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia
Meridian at East Butler
Nebraska City at Crete
Nebraska Lutheran at College View
Norfolk at Lincoln High
Osceola at McCool Junction
Raymond Central at Logan View/SS
Shelby-Rising City at Dorchester
Sutton at Fairbury
Wahoo at Waverly
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!