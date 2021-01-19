 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/19
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/19

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35  

Lincoln North Star 61, Norfolk 53 

Lincoln Southwest 56, Fremont 51 

Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35  

Omaha Northwest 51, Lincoln Northeast 45  

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan

BDS 49, McCool Junction 25

Bennington 62, Waverly 53 

Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 41, Falls City 39 

Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47

Crete 60, Seward 38

Cross County 36, Dorchester 22 

David City 53, Shelby-Rising City 30

Deshler at Lawrence-Nelson

East Butler 57, Giltner 19 

Exeter-Milligan 44, Meridian 27

Falls City SH 62, Auburn 27

Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29 

Hastings SC 54, Superior 36 

HTRS 53, Pawnee City 42 

Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37

Malcolm 57, Freeman 24

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41 

Norris 49, York 34

Omaha Christian at Sterling

Platteview at Nebraska City

Southern at Diller-Odell

Sutton 59, Ravenna 54 

Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28  

Thayer Central 60, Friend 8 

Wahoo 71, Ralston 22

Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Anselmo-Merna 48, S-E-M 31 

Arlington 51, Logan View-SS 38 

Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30

Blair 70, Concordia 30

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17 

Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20

Central City 58, Schuyler 20

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

Dundy Co.-Stratton 44, Wallace 31

Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Lutheran Northeast 86, Walthill 20 

Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21 

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36 

North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26 

North Platte 42, Northwest 41

Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44 

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50 

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Overton 54, Hi-Line 33

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37 

Randolph 47, Winside 19 

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38 

Stanton 47, Madison 23 

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

Husker News