Girls basketball scores, 1/18
Girls basketball scores, 1/18

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 49, Heartland Christian, Iowa 17

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 53, McCool Junction 51

Conestoga 47, Palmyra 43

Crete 55, Seward 53

Cross County 53, Dorchester 25

David City 37, Shelby-Rising City 30, OT

East Butler 54, Giltner 20

Falls City SH 44, Auburn 21

Fillmore Central 46, Centura 44

HTRS 57, Pawnee City 28

Johnson-Brock 38, Lewiston 33

Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler

Malcolm 60, Freeman 21

Meridian 33, Exeter-Milligan 26

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 37

Nebraska City at Platteview

Norris 42, York 33

Southern 45, Diller-Odell 25

Sterling 59, Mead 43

Sutton 52, Ravenna 48

Syracuse 57, Plattsmouth 26

Thayer Central 57, Friend 27

Wahoo 73, Ralston 17

Weeping Water 37, Johnson County Central 25

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Centennial 37

Yutan 51, Ashland-Greenwood 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 47, Ord 37

Ainsworth 74, CWC 41

Anselmo-Merna 42, S-E-M 29

Arapahoe 39, Axtell 28

Arthur County 35, Sandhills Valley 31

Bayard 67, Creek Valley 21

Blair 72, Omaha Concordia 43

Blue Hill 53, Harvard 12

BRLD 79, Wakefield 62

Central City 41, Schuyler 17

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Cozad 34, Valentine 32

Crofton 46, Wayne 33

Elkhorn 45, West Point-Beemer 38

Elkhorn North 89, Broken Bow 31

Elkhorn Valley 57, Wausa 26

Fort Calhoun 53, Brownell-Talbot 41

Garden County 60, Potter-Dix 25

Grand Island CC 70, Wood River 24

Guardian Angels CC 58, Battle Creek 13

Hastings SC 43, Superior 30

Hitchcock County 38, Paxton 23

Homer 53, Tri County Northeast 42

Humphrey/LHF 61, Howells-Dodge 35

Laurel-C-C 50, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Louisville 51, DC West 40

McCook 44, Lexington 39

Minden 41, St. Paul 31

Mitchell 61, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34

Mullen 40, Twin Loup 27

Nebraska Lutheran 52, Hampton 64

Niobrara/Verdigre 70, North Central 52

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 32

North Platte 52, Northwest 49

Oakland-Craig 62, Tekamah-Herman 23

Omaha Central 57, Millard North 51

Omaha Christian 2, Whiting, Iowa 0, fft.

Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-La Vista 40

Osmond 47, Bloomfield 40

Plainview 48, West Holt 37

Pleasanton 43, Ansley/Litchfield 42

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 40

Southwest 47, Loomis 46

Stanton 50, Madison 23

Wallace 54, Dundy Co.-Stratton 28

Wayne 33, Crofton 49

Winside 34, Randolph 29

