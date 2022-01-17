Girls basketball scores, 1/17

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Bennington 49, Waverly 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 69, Brownell Talbot 26
Boys Town at Cedar Bluffs
Burwell 51, Central Valley 44
Chase County 55, Kimball 21
Fullerton 60, Riverside 15
Hemingford 61, Hay Springs 30
Humphrey SF 85, Heartland Lutheran 7
Nebraska Christian 75, Elba 27
North Platte SP 56, Sutherland 31
O'Neill 56, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Sioux County 58, Morrill 41
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Roncalli 47
Stuart 53, Twin Looup 37
Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Nation
