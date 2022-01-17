 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/17
Girls basketball scores, 1/17

Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Bennington 49, Waverly 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 69, Brownell Talbot 26

Boys Town at Cedar Bluffs

Burwell 51, Central Valley 44

Chase County 55, Kimball 21

Fullerton 60, Riverside 15

Hemingford 61, Hay Springs 30

Humphrey SF 85, Heartland Lutheran 7

Nebraska Christian 75, Elba 27

North Platte SP 56, Sutherland 31

O'Neill 56, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Sioux County 58, Morrill 41

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Roncalli 47

Stuart 53, Twin Looup 37

Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Nation

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

