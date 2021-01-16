 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/16
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln High at Millard South

Lincoln East at Omaha Central

Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 54

Lincoln Northeast at Millard North

Lincoln Southwest at Gretna

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46 

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Raymond Central 29

Beatrice 41, Plattsmouth 23

Bellevue East 60, Norfolk 33 

Centennial 47, Central City 37

Clay Center, Kan. at Fairbury

DC West at Wahoo

David City at Malcolm

Lourdes CC at Sidney, Iowa

Millard West at Grand Island

Norris 47, Crete 43 

Omaha Marian at Fremont

Papillion-La Vista at Columbus

Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney

Superior 52, Sandy Creek 13  

Thayer Central at Milford

Waverly at Seward

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m. 

3rd: Exeter-Milligan 37, Johnson-Brock 28

Sterling 47, Freeman 24  

Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 1:15 p.m.

B Division

1st: Southern 45, HTRS 33 

3rd: Pawnee City 39, Palmyra 32

Johnson County Central 35, Tri County 26  

Lewiston 49, Parkview Christian 33 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51

Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Pender 52

Conestoga 70, Boys Town 21

North Platte 51, Sidney 35 

Ogallala 48, Valentine 30

Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Northwest 49

Shelby-Rising City 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

South Loup 58, Brady 14 

