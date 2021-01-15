Girls basketball scores, 1/15

Girls basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ppd.
Bennington at Waverly, ppd.
Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia
Centennial at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus at Lincoln East
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian
David City at Cross County
Dorchester at High Plains
East Butler at Heartland
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga
Fairbury at Auburn
Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, ppd.
Grand Island CC at Aquinas
Kearney at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes CC, ppd.
Lincoln North Star at Norfolk
Malcolm at Yutan
McCool Junction at Deshler
Nebraska City at Blair
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Sutton at Thayer Central