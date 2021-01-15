 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/15
Girls basketball scores, 1/15

Girls basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ppd.

Bennington at Waverly, ppd.

Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia

Centennial at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus at Lincoln East

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian

David City at Cross County

Dorchester at High Plains

East Butler at Heartland

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga

Fairbury at Auburn

Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, ppd.

Grand Island CC at Aquinas

Kearney at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes CC, ppd.

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk

Malcolm at Yutan

McCool Junction at Deshler

Nebraska City at Blair

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Sutton at Thayer Central

Syracuse at Arlington

Wahoo at Platteview

York at Crete

Husker News