Girls basketball scores, 1/15
Girls basketball scores, 1/15

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Bryan

Millard North 49, Lincoln Northeast 39

Millard South at Lincoln High

Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Central 48, Lincoln East 28

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington at Syracuse

Centennial at Central City

Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas

Malcolm at David City

Milford at Thayer Central

Norris at Crete

Oakland-Craig 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Seward at Waverly

Sidney, Iowa 43, Lourdes CC 37

Wahoo 66, DC West 17

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cambridge 57, Maxwell 19

Fremont 78, Omaha Marian 48

Kearney 51, Papillion-La Vista South 50

Superior 48, Sandy Creek 30

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

