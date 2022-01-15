Girls basketball scores, 1/15

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Bryan
Millard North 49, Lincoln Northeast 39
Millard South at Lincoln High
Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Central 48, Lincoln East 28
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington at Syracuse
Centennial at Central City
Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas
Malcolm at David City
Milford at Thayer Central
Norris at Crete
Oakland-Craig 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Seward at Waverly
Sidney, Iowa 43, Lourdes CC 37
Wahoo 66, DC West 17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cambridge 57, Maxwell 19
Fremont 78, Omaha Marian 48
Kearney 51, Papillion-La Vista South 50
Superior 48, Sandy Creek 30
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!