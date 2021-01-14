 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/14
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/14

  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast

Hampton at College View

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High

Louisville at Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Cross County 55, Twin River 38 

Dorchester 45, East Butler 28 

Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24 

Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21

Milford 33, Raymond Central 29 

Osceola 45, Friend 24 

Wood River 59, Sutton 47  

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A DIVISION

BDS 43, Exeter-Milligan 28

Falls City SH 57, Johnson-Brock 27

Friday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

BDS vs. Falls City SH, 8:15 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Johnson-Brock, 5 p.m.

At Beatrice Middle School

Freeman vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 8:30 p.m.

B DIVISION

HTRS 55, Palmyra 50

Southern 58, Pawnee City 36

Friday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

HTRS vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Pawnee City, 3:30 p.m.

At Beatrice Middle School

Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian, 4 p.m.

Tri County vs. Johnson Co. Central, 5:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46

Battle Creek 44, Lutheran Northeast 33

Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46

Dundy Co.-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40

Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45 

Hastings SC 57, Minden 22

High Plains 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16

Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45 

O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18

Ravenna 56, Central City 34

Stanton 37, Plainview 24

West Point-Beemer 73, Schuyler 9

High school girls basketball logo 2014
