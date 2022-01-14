 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/14
agate

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln East 43, Columbus 20

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Pius X 47

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk

Lincoln Northeast 59, Kearney 32

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, ppd.

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Grand Island CC

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central, ppd.

Auburn 49, Fairbury 40

Blair at Norris, ppd.

Columbus Lakeview 59, Centennial 22

Cross County 37, David City 25

Deshler at McCool Junction

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16

Heartland at East Butler

High Plains 39, Dorchester 28

Malcolm at Fillmore Central

Omaha Concordia at Bishop Neumann, ppd.

Plattsmouth at Beatrice, ppd.

Sutton 48, Thayer Central 35

Waverly at Bennington, ppd.

York 74, Crete 34

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: Falls City SH vs. Johnson-Brock

3rd: Southern 41, Parkview Christian 39

Meridian vs. Sterling

Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston

B Division

1st: BDS vs. Exeter-Milligan

3rd: Johnson Co. Central 43, HTRS 35

Freeman 40, Palmyra 30

Tri County vs. Pawnee City

OTHER SCHOOLS

Broken Bow 65, Wood River 35

Elkhorn Valley 62, Niobara/Verdigre 57

Osceola 53, Giltner 33

Silver Lake 2, Harvard 0, fft.

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

