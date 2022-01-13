 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/13
Girls basketball scores, 1/13

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Hampton

Lincoln Christian at Louisville

Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38 OT

Falls City SH 48, Parkview Christian 20

B Division

BDS 45, Johnson Co. Central 32

Exeter-Milligan 49, HTRS 35

AREA SCHOOLS

Cross County 36, Twin River 27

East Butler 45, Dorchester 33

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16

Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Heartland at Fillmore Central

Omaha Central at Bishop Neumann

Osceola 40, Friend 27

Wahoo 59, Platteview 26

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 51, O'Neill 27

Alma 65, Hi-Line 18

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36

Bayard 57, Sioux County 32

Centura 40, Shelton 37

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46

Fullerton 70, Palmer 22

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19

Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16

High Plains 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 32

Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Mullen 38, Arthur County 29

North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39

North Central 47, West Holt 30

Omaha Northwest 44, Elkhorn South 43

Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13

Plainview 44, Stanton 31

Ravenna 55, Central City 16

South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli 48

Sutton 66, Wood River 27

Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson 37

Wallace 37, South Platte 32

Husker News