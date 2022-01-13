Girls basketball scores, 1/13

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Hampton
Lincoln Christian at Louisville
Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38 OT
Falls City SH 48, Parkview Christian 20
B Division
BDS 45, Johnson Co. Central 32
Exeter-Milligan 49, HTRS 35
AREA SCHOOLS
Cross County 36, Twin River 27
East Butler 45, Dorchester 33
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16
Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Heartland at Fillmore Central
Omaha Central at Bishop Neumann
Osceola 40, Friend 27
Wahoo 59, Platteview 26
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 51, O'Neill 27
Alma 65, Hi-Line 18
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36
Bayard 57, Sioux County 32
Centura 40, Shelton 37
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40
Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46
Fullerton 70, Palmer 22
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27
Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19
Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16
High Plains 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 32
Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County-Stratton 23
Mullen 38, Arthur County 29
North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39
North Central 47, West Holt 30
Omaha Northwest 44, Elkhorn South 43
Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13
Plainview 44, Stanton 31
Ravenna 55, Central City 16