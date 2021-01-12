 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/12
Girls basketball scores, 1/12

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39

Brownell Talbot 36, College View 19 

Fremont at Lincoln East

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

AREA SCHOOLS 

Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-SS 24

Blair 51, Wahoo 37

Centennial 57, Shelby-Rising City 26 

Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18 

Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33 

David City 60, Raymond Central 34

Deshler at Sandy Creek

Dorchester 57, Friend 19 

East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 32 

Lourdes CC at Auburn

McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38 

Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25

Milford at Syracuse

Seward 48, Schuyler 40  

Superior 48, Heartland 31  

Twin River at Aquinas

Waverly at Beatrice

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43

Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37

Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44

Dundy Co.-Stratton 57, Hitchock County 28 

Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42

Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19

Fullerton 45, Elgin/Pope John 39

Hershey 59, Sutherland 34 

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Kimball 66, Potter-Dix 33 

Maywood/Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23

Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33 

Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26

Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Pender 65, Homer 20

Perkins County 51, Paxton 43 

Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25 

Ponca 70, Wakefield 62

Rock Hills 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38 

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 39

South Loup 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39

St. Paul 39, Central City 25

Wallace 43, Eustice-Farnam 40

Weeping Water 61, Mead 39

