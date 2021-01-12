Girls basketball scores, 1/12

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39
Brownell Talbot 36, College View 19
Fremont at Lincoln East
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-SS 24
Blair 51, Wahoo 37
Centennial 57, Shelby-Rising City 26
Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33
David City 60, Raymond Central 34
Deshler at Sandy Creek
Dorchester 57, Friend 19
East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Lourdes CC at Auburn
McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38
Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25
Milford at Syracuse
Seward 48, Schuyler 40
Superior 48, Heartland 31
Twin River at Aquinas
Waverly at Beatrice
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43
Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37
Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44
Dundy Co.-Stratton 57, Hitchock County 28
Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42
Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19
Fullerton 45, Elgin/Pope John 39
Hershey 59, Sutherland 34
Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25
Kimball 66, Potter-Dix 33
Maywood/Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23
Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33
Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26
Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Pender 65, Homer 20
Perkins County 51, Paxton 43
Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25