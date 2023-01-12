 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/12

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Hampton vs. College View

Lincoln Christian 37, Scotus CC 32

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 33

Falls City SH 43, BDS 31

B Division

Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34

Meridian 40, Exeter-Milligan 35, OT 

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 38, Syracuse 30

Cross County vs. Twin River

Malcolm 70, Ralston 27

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51

Alma 69, Hi-Line 24

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28

Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Bayard 45, Leyton 40 

Broken Bow 48, Kearney Catholic 46

Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35

Filmore Central 58, Heartland 34

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19

Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25 

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Mead 40, Boys Town 28

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Millard West 93, Bellevue West 91

Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27 

Osceola 50, Friend 18

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

South Platte 55, Wallace 47

