Girls basketball scores, 1/12

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Hampton vs. College View
Lincoln Christian 37, Scotus CC 32
Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53
Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 33
Falls City SH 43, BDS 31
B Division
Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34
Meridian 40, Exeter-Milligan 35, OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 38, Syracuse 30
Cross County vs. Twin River
Malcolm 70, Ralston 27
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51
Alma 69, Hi-Line 24
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28
Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Bayard 45, Leyton 40
Broken Bow 48, Kearney Catholic 46
Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35
Filmore Central 58, Heartland 34
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19
Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25
Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33
Mead 40, Boys Town 28
Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Millard West 93, Bellevue West 91
Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58
North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27
Osceola 50, Friend 18
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33
Ravenna 58, Central City 33
South Platte 55, Wallace 47