Girls basketball scores, 1/11
agate

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 30, Brownell Talbot 22

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Twin River

Bishop Neumann 55, Logan View/SS 23

Centennial 55, Shelby-Rising City 18

Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24

David City 40, Raymond Central 33

Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20

Dorchester at Friend

East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Lourdes CC 38, Auburn 34

McCool Junction at Harvard

Platteview 53, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Seward at Schuyler

Syracuse at Milford

Wahoo 43, Blair 26

York 47, Grand Island CC 35

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35

Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36

Amherst 47, Alma 38

BRLD 71, Tekamah-Herman 26

Bayard 60, Morrill 19

Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40

Bridgeport 82, Burns, WY 54

Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27, OT

Columbus Scotus 55, Norfolk Catholic 18

Elkhorn North 80, Omaha Gross 29

Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38

Hartington CC 37, Wynot 34

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34

Hastings 62, Aurora 39

Hastings SC 53, Northwest 35

Hershey 51, Sutherland 30

Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15

Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28

Mead 37, Weeping Water 35

Millard North 56, Papillion-La Vista South 45

Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23

Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 33

Pender 72, Homer 57

Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33

Ponca 53, Wakefield 43

Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32

Shelton 58, Arcadia/Loup City 13

Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30

Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26

St. Paul 59, Central City 15

Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37

Superior 56, Heartland 17

Yutan 54, DC West 39

