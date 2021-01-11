Girls basketball scores, 1/11

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Whiting, Iowa 39, College View 34
AREA SCHOOLS
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
Johnson-Brock 35, Diller-Odell 30, 2OT
Falls City SH 63, Meridian 22
Exeter-Milligan 33, Freeman 24
Sterling vs. BDS
Thursday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City SH, 3:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Sterling/BDS winner, 5 p.m.
B Division
HTRS 47, Lewiston 20
Palmyra 46, Parkview Christian 27
Southern 46, Tri County 13
Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City
Thursday's games
At Beatrice Middle School
HTRS vs. Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Southern vs. Johnson Co. Central/Pawnee City winner, 5:30 p.m.