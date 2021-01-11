 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 1/11
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/11

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Whiting, Iowa 39, College View 34

AREA SCHOOLS

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

Johnson-Brock 35, Diller-Odell 30, 2OT

Falls City SH 63, Meridian 22

Exeter-Milligan 33, Freeman 24

Sterling vs. BDS

Thursday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City SH, 3:30 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Sterling/BDS winner, 5 p.m.

B Division

HTRS 47, Lewiston 20

Palmyra 46, Parkview Christian 27

Southern 46, Tri County 13

Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City

Thursday's games

At Beatrice Middle School

HTRS vs. Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Southern vs. Johnson Co. Central/Pawnee City winner, 5:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 61, Omaha Gross 39

Homer 61, River Valley, Iowa 38

Morrill 61, Kimball 39

Wausa 61, Santee 42

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

