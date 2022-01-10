Girls basketball scores, 1/10

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 36, Whiting, Iowa 30
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Falls City SH 53, Lewiston 30
Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38
Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell 36
Sterling vs. Southern
B Division
BDS 60, Pawnee City 18
Exeter-Milligan 48, Palmyra 27
Freeman vs. HTRS
Johnson Co. Central 44, Tri County 25
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian 37, Boys Town 23
Homer 51, River Valley, Iowa 36
Santee at Wausa
