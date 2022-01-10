 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 1/10
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/10

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 36, Whiting, Iowa 30

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Falls City SH 53, Lewiston 30

Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38

Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell 36

Sterling vs. Southern

B Division

BDS 60, Pawnee City 18

Exeter-Milligan 48, Palmyra 27

Freeman vs. HTRS

Johnson Co. Central 44, Tri County 25

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian 37, Boys Town 23

Homer 51, River Valley, Iowa 36

Santee at Wausa

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News