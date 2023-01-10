Girls basketball scores, 1/10

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell Talbot 25, College View 12
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Norris 40, Lincoln Lutheran 25
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic 57, Twin River 35
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Blair 37, Wahoo 15
Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 24
Logan View/SS at Bishop Neumann
Lourdes CC 35, Auburn 32
Milford at Syracuse
Raymond Central at David City
Schuyler at Seward
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26
Amherst 54, Alma 45
Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35
Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37
Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36
Bridgeport 78, Burns 35
Burwell 47, Riverside 12
Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumball 37
Crofton 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
Deshler 46, Hampton 23
Dorchester 40, Friend 16
Dundy County Stratton 45, Hitchcock 27
Elba 40, St. Edward 30
Elgin/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36
Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40
Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 27
Gordon-Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42
Hastings 40, Aurora 34
Hershey 62, Sutherland 26
Howells Dodge 47, Lutheran Northeast 38
Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21
Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27
Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37
North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24
Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33
Omaha Skutt 73, Omaha Duchesne 27
Omaha Westview 42, Bennington 41
Overton 63, Brady 17
Papillion-La Vista 62, Grand Island 12
Pender 57, Homer 46
Pierce 33, Lakeview 26
Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36
Ponca 72, Wakefield 24
Sidney 60, Mitchell 19
St. Mary's 60, Bloomfield 29
Summerland 69, Creighton 38
Superior 58, Heartland 39
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Weeping Water 64, Mead 23
Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15
Yutan 45, DC West 33