Girls basketball scores, 1/10

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell Talbot 25, College View 12

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-La Vista South 28

Norris 40, Lincoln Lutheran 25

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic 57, Twin River 35

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Blair 37, Wahoo 15

Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 24

Logan View/SS at Bishop Neumann

Lourdes CC 35, Auburn 32

Milford at Syracuse

Raymond Central at David City

Schuyler at Seward

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26

Amherst 54, Alma 45

Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35

Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37

Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36

Bridgeport 78, Burns 35

Burwell 47, Riverside 12 

Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumball 37

Crofton 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

Deshler 46, Hampton 23

Dorchester 40, Friend 16

Dundy County Stratton 45, Hitchcock 27

Elba 40, St. Edward 30

Elgin/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36

Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40

Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 27 

Gordon-Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42

Hastings 40, Aurora 34

Hershey 62, Sutherland 26

Howells Dodge 47, Lutheran Northeast 38 

Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21

Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27

Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37 

North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24

Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33

Omaha Skutt 73, Omaha Duchesne 27

Omaha Westview 42, Bennington 41

Overton 63, Brady 17

Papillion-La Vista 62, Grand Island 12

Pender 57, Homer 46

Pierce 33, Lakeview 26

Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36

Ponca 72, Wakefield 24

Sidney 60, Mitchell 19

St. Mary's 60, Bloomfield 29

Summerland 69, Creighton 38

Superior 58, Heartland 39

Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

Weeping Water 64, Mead 23

Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15

Yutan 45, DC West 33

