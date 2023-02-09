Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Johnson County Central 53, College View 35
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Auburn 30
Lincoln Northeast 64, Omaha Central 59
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 22
Aurora 33, Crete 30
Bishop Neumann at Omaha Roncalli
David City 55, Madison 32
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26
Malcolm 47, Omaha Duchesne 31
Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 25
St. Paul 28, Centennial 23
Syracuse 53, Nebraska City 20
Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19
Waverly 41, Hastings 31
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40
Centura 57, Sutton 26
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33
Columbus Lakeview 57, Central City 24
Deshler 42, Red Cloud 31
Elgin Public/PJ 48, Summerland 45
Falls City SH 56, Weeping Water 37
Franklin 38, Elba 34
Fremont 75, Omaha Buena Vista 21
Gering 49, McCook 47
GI Northwest 46, Boone Central 26
Guardian Angels CC 50, Pierce 33
Hampton 46, Riverside 38
Hershey 65, North Platte SP 58
Leyton 49, Garden County 33
Logan View/SS 63, Boys Town 11
Lourdes CC 60, Brownell Talbot 32
McCool Junction 46, High Plains 29
Medicine Valley 60, Maxwell 44
Meridian 51, Friend 22
Minden 75, Wood River 41
Mullen 41, Sandhills Valley 38
North Bend Central 66, Howells-Dodge 25
Northwest 46, Boone Central 26
Norton, Kan. 39, Cambridge 37
Omaha Concordia 62, Cedar Bluffs 36
Omaha Marian 70, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Northwest 75, CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 40
Osceola 33, Heartland 27
Paxton 44, Sutherland 34
Ravenna 59, Gibbon 14
Sandhills-Thedford 43, Arthur County 26
Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14
Shelby-Rising City 54, East Butler 39
South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47
Tekamah-Herman 46, Fort Calhoun 32
Valentine 34, North Central 30
Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 53, COLLEGE VIEW 35
|College View
|9
|3
|10
|13
|--
|35
|Johnson Co. Central
|10
|15
|17
|11
|--
|53
College View--Bogue 7, Nyamongo 1, Foster 7, Orian 10, Montour 1, Kolb 6, Langley 3.
Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 13, Sterup 12, Schuster 1, Su. Rother 10, Lubben 7, Martinez 8, Straka 2.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46, AUBURN 30
|Auburn
|14
|8
|5
|3
|--
|30
|Lincoln Lutheran
|17
|11
|9
|9
|--
|46
Auburn--Swanson 11, Binder 6, Baltensperger 6, Maddox 5, Kirkpatrick 2.
Lincoln Lutheran--Luebbe 13, Meyer 12, Wachal 9, Wahl 6, Benne 2, Ernstmeyer 2, Stroud 2.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 64, OMAHA CENTRAL 59
|Omaha Central
|8
|13
|17
|21
|--
|59
|Lincoln Northeast
|13
|16
|21
|14
|--
|64
Omaha Central--Jones 20, Gonzalez 15, Tcheuhchoua 8, Baptiste 6, Hughes 4, Davis 3, Petersen 3.
Lincoln Northeast--Washington 27, Heeren 16, Bradley 11, Phillips 5, Webb 4, Gutierrez 1.