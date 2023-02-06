Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View Academy at Boys Town
Lincoln Lutheran at Ralston
AREA SCHOOLS
Southern at Diller-Odell
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield at Osmond-Randolph
Boyd County at Stuart
Broken Bow at McCook
CWC at Santee
Conestoga at Plattsmouth
Falls City SH at Lewiston
Hay Springs at Oelrich
Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Mead at Cedar Bluffs
People are also reading…
O'Neill at Elkhorn Valley
Omaha Nation at Whiting, Iowa
Superior at Smith Center, Kan.
Tri County Northeast at Wausa
Twin River at Central City
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington