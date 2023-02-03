Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26
Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26
Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 45
Parkview Christian 38, Brownell-Talbot 32, OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Seward
BDS 59, Shelby-Rising City 32
DC West 41, Ashland-Greenwood 39
Elkhorn North 55, York 9
Exeter-Milligan 42, Hampton 36
Sterling at Diller-Odell
Wahoo 56, Elkhorn 45
Waverly 56, Aurora 36
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Elmwood-Murdock at. Auburn
3rd: Weeping Water at. Falls City
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Johnson-Brock at. Lourdes CC, 6
3rd: Lewiston at. Falls City SH, 3
SNC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championships
Milford at. Superior, 6
3rd: Centennial at. Thayer Central, 2:30
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arapahoe 65, Brady 47
Arlington 46, Conestoga 38
Arthur County at South Platte
Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19
Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49
Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27
Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13
Centura 48, Ord 46
Columbus 44, Grand Island 35
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Dorchester 39, Giltner 12
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.
Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside
Garden County 48, Potter-Dix 31
Gering at Sidney
Gordon-Rushville 59, Bayard 50
Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27
Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa
Hay Springs at Hyannis
High Plains 51, East Butler 29
Lexington at Grand Island CC
Leyton 68, Creek Valley 21
Louisville at Logan View/SS
Maywood-HC 68, Hitchcock County 26
McCook 52, Ogallala 34
McCool Junction 65, Nebraska Lutheran 51
Medicine Valley at Bertrand
Meridian at Osceola
Millard South 71, Millard North 59
Millard West 54, Papillion-LaVista 30
Minden 56, Cozad 13
Nebraska Christian 61, Riverside 18
Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/PJ 44
North Platte SP at Chase County
North Platte at Hastings
Northwest 61, Schuyler 14
Omaha South 53, Omaha Burke 52
Paxton 65, Sandhills Valley 63
Plattsmouth 44, Omaha Concordia 41
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 62, Chadron 36
Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth
Scottsbluff at Alliance
Shelton 53, Blue Hill 13
South Loup at Mullen
Southern Valley 57, Alma 47
St. Mary's 59, Elkhorn Valley 39
Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Twin Loup at Elba
Wallace 47, Maxwell 33
Wood River 68, Gibbon 10
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 48, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 45
|Lincoln Southwest
|18
|11
|8
|11
|--
|48
|Lincoln Northeast
|13
|7
|17
|8
|--
|45
Lincoln Southwest--Christensen 17, Rathe 12, Seymore 12, Noerrlinger 4, Griffin 3.
Lincoln Northeast--Washington 10, Webb 10, Kh. Phillips 9, Heeren 6, Bradley 5, Gutierrez 3, Ki. Phillips 2.
LINCOLN EAST 59, NORFOLK 26
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|6
|8
|--
|26
|Lincoln East
|15
|23
|10
|11
|--
|59
Norfolk--Waldow 8, Kollmar 4, Skiff 4, Branz 2, Caskey 2, Eisenhauer 2, Ruda 2, Baumann 1, Headlee 1.
Lincoln East--Barnard 18, Shaw 11, Faalii 9, Denker 6, Rasmussen 4, Adams 3, Bailey 3, Nachi 3, Shirk 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 37, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 29
|Lincoln North Star
|9
|8
|8
|4
|--
|29
|Lincoln Pius X
|4
|12
|11
|10
|--
|37
Lincoln North Star--Gray 7, Gatwech 10, Anderson 5, Leu 3, Ray 4.
Lincoln Pius X--Knobbe 2, Lesiak 4, Iburg 8, Ad. Markowski 10, Vedral 7, Navrkal 6.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 38, BROWNELL-TALBOT 32, OT
|Parkview Christian
|8
|2
|10
|12
|6
|--
|38
|Brownell-Talbot
|10
|6
|11
|5
|0
|--
|32
Parkview Christian--dos Santos 15, Pastrelo 11, Lual 6, Cabrales 3, Paul 3.
Brownell-Talbot--Gibbs 24, Marcano 4, Li 2, Thaden 2.