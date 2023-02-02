Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood
Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Scotus Central Catholic
Bishop Neumann at Waverly
Raymond Central 62, Nebraska City 21
Yutan 59, Syracuse 18
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock, TBD
Falls City at Auburn, TBD
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
People are also reading…
Thursday's semifinals in Tri County
Lourdes CC 41, Falls City SH 40, OT
Lewiston at. Johnson-Brock, 6
SNC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals in Centennial
Centennial at. Milford, 5:30
Superior 49, Thayer Central 40
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Kearney Catholic
Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37
Blair at Archbishop Bergan
Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39
Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22
Cody-Kilgore at Creek Valley
Cornerstone Christian at Boys Town
Dorchester at Nebraska Lutheran
Falls City SH at Lourdes CC
Garden County 46, Arthur County 40
Guardian Angels CC at Pierce
Hartington CC at Crofton
Holdrege 38, Cozad 35
Meridian 51, East Butler 29
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Burke
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli
Osceola at Fullerton
Overton 51, S-E-M 42
Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31
Palmyra 57, Mead 17
Papillion-La Vista South 68, Omaha Westview 33
Perkins County at Akron, Colo.
Platteview at Ralston
Plattsmouth at Omaha Duchesne
Potter-Dix 47, Banner County 25
Sandhills Valley at Brady
South Platte at Paxton
St. Mary's 50, West Holt 42
Wallace 38, Sutherland 29
Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Christian