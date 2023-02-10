Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28
Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46
Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19
Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 44, High Plains 32
Beatrice 53, Northwest 48, OT
Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 44
Cross County 50, Exeter-Milligan 24
Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37
Johnson-Brock 61, HTRS 34
Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36
Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32
Wahoo 54, Crete 26
York 38, Seward 28
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 46, Cambridge 36
Ansley-Litchfield 41, Anselmo-Merna 36
Arapahoe 44, Bertrand 20
Arlington 63, Louisville 24
Arthur County 43, Potter-Dix 39
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Bridgeport 85, Morrill 26
Broken Bow 57, Cozad 42
Central City 48, Fullerton 23
Centura at Arcadia/Loup City
Chase County at Dundy County Stratton
Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford
Creek Valley at South Platte
David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29
Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25
Elkhorn Valley 57, Humphrey SF 51
Elm Creek 44, Amherst 39
Gothenburg 52, Ainsworth 30
Grand Island CC at Omaha Duchesne
Hampton 44, Giltner 25
Hay Springs 56, Garden County 36
Hitchcock County 66, Wallace 57
Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28
Humphrey/LHF at Madison
Kimball at Hemingford
Logan View/SS at Bancroft-Rosalie
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, East Butler 27
Maywood-HC 59, Wauneta-Palisade 47
McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 33
Medicine Valley 54, Brady 24
Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20
Millard North 50, Gretna 41
Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28
Mitchell at Ogallala
Nebraska Christian at Palmer
Neligh-Oakdale at CWC
Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County
North Central at Burke, SD
North Platte at Gering
Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 32
Omaha Christian 51, Mead 29
Omaha North 64, Omaha Buena Vista 29
Omaha Skutt 65, Elkhorn 19
Ord 61, O'Neill 45
Papillion-La Vista 77, Omaha Westview 27
Papillion-La Vista South 70, Omaha Burke 45
Plainview 55, Creighton 43
Pleasanton 65, Loomis 40
Ponca 56, Homer 24
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28
Schuyler at Fairbury
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 48
S-E-M 55, Overton 47
Shelby-Rising City 46, Osceola 34
Shelton 90, Harvard 12
Sidney 42, Chadron 34
South Loup at Hi-Line
South Sioux City at Omaha Gross
Southwest 50, Axtell 19
Stuart 43, Osmond/Randolph 28
Sterling 54, Tri County 37
Summerland 49, Lutheran High Northeast 42
Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 24
Sutton 44, Fillmore Central 31
Thayer Central 37, Southern 15
Twin Loup 56, Central Valley 39
Wood River 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Yutan 50, Wakefield 47
LINCOLN EAST 47, LINCOLN PIUS X 46
|Lincoln East
|15
|11
|14
|7
|--
|47
|Lincoln Pius X
|10
|10
|14
|12
|--
|46
Lincoln East--Denker 11, Shaw 11, Faalii 7, Barnard 6, E. Bovaird 6, S. Bovaird 3, Rasmussen 3.
Lincoln Pius X--Markowski 19, Knobbe 11, Iburg 7, Vedral 5, Navrkal 2, Wells 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 53, NORFOLK 26
|Lincoln Southwest
|18
|7
|17
|11
|--
|53
|Norfolk
|2
|5
|12
|7
|--
|26
Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 10, Rathe 10, Christensen 8, Seymore 6, Dostal 5, Noerrlinger 5, Stauffer 5, Bellamy 2, Kreifels 2.
Norfolk--Eisenhauer 7, Skiff 7, Indra 4, Waldow 4, Long 2, Ruda 2.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 65, GRAND ISLAND 19
|Grand Island
|6
|5
|2
|6
|--
|19
|Lincoln North Star
|14
|24
|17
|10
|--
|65
Grand Island--Gawrych 4, Khor 4, Kenkel 3, Kahnt 2, McCoy 2, Wal 2, Ward 2.
Lincoln North Star--Leu 16, K. Anderson 14, A. Anderson 7, Gray 6, Ray 6, Zastrow 6, Gatwech 4, Plahn 4, Lado 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 44
|Lincoln Christian
|15
|15
|11
|7
|--
|48
|Kearney Catholic
|9
|12
|7
|16
|--
|44
Lincoln Christian--K. Ailes 18, Swan 8, A. Ailes 6, Kassebaum 6, J. Hueser 5, A. Hueser 3, Miller 2.
Kearney Catholic--Squires 13, Kruse 11, Carnes 6, Mandernach 6, Seim 5, Keim 3.
KEARNEY 56, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 28
|Kearney
|14
|12
|19
|11
|--
|56
|Lincoln Southeast
|9
|7
|6
|6
|--
|28
Kearney--Rusher 23, Hatcher 10, Province 9, Garner 6, Franzen 5, Straka 2, Skeen 1.
Lincoln Southeast--Searcey 13, Montoya 5, Branch 4, Dak 4, Freudenberg 2.