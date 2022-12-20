Girls basketball results, 12/20

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 45, York 39, OT
Alliance 59, Bayard 52
Alma at Medicine Valley
Arapahoe 50, Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 29
Arthur County at Leyton
Auburn 45, Johnson Co. Central 20
BDS 48, Central City 43
Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45
Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31
Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross 27
Blair 55, Hastings 34
Bloomfield 48, Laurel-C-C 45
Caliche, Colo. at Creek Valley
Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27
Cozad 51, Wood River 45
Crawford 48, Banner County 13
Crofton 46, O'Neill 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34
Dorchester at Cedar Bluffs
Exeter-Milligan 43, Friend 19
Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Falls City SH 59, Tri County 33
Fillmore Central at Hastings SC
Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21
Gering at Scottsbluff
Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis
Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46
Grand Island CC 46, Seward 40
Guardian Angels CC 47, Wayne 33
HTRS at Fairbury
Hartington CC at Dakota Valley, SD
Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46
Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40
Holdrege 48, Lexington 13
Humphrey SF 41, Nebraska Christian 30
Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67
Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39
Malcolm 64, Louisville 23
Maxwell at South Loup
Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19
Meridian 56, Hampton 23
Minden 57, Gibbon 13
Mullen 40, Garden County 38
Neligh-Oakdale at Twin River
Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34
Norris 52, Aurora 11
North Bend Central 46, Milford 40
North Central at Gregory, SD
North Platte at Columbus
North Platte SP 46, Elm Creek 35
Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34
Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Buena Vista 26
Omaha Duchesne at South Sioux City
Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 27
Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51
Omaha Skutt 63, Mesa 24
Omaha Westside at Liberty, Mo.
Omaha Westview 41, Omaha South 38
Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26
Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36
Riverside at Twin Loup
S-E-M 65, Franklin 22
Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40
Scotus Central Catholic 73, Humphrey/LHF 37
Shelby-Rising City 42, High Plains 26
Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33
Stanton at Wisner-Pilger
Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT
Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29
Walthill at Omaha Christian
Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy Co.-Stratton 29
Waverly 61, Crete 27
Weeping Water at Pawnee City
West Point-Beemer 60, DC West 54, OT
Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34
Wynot at Irene-Wakonda, SD
Yutan at Raymond Central