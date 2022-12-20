 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball results, 12/20

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 45, York 39, OT

Alliance 59, Bayard 52

Alma at Medicine Valley

Arapahoe 50, Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 29

Arthur County at Leyton

Auburn 45, Johnson Co. Central 20

BDS 48, Central City 43

Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45

Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31

Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross 27

Blair 55, Hastings 34

Bloomfield 48, Laurel-C-C 45

Caliche, Colo. at Creek Valley

Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27

Cozad 51, Wood River 45

Crawford 48, Banner County 13

Crofton 46, O'Neill 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34

Dorchester at Cedar Bluffs

Exeter-Milligan 43, Friend 19

Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33

Falls City SH 59, Tri County 33

Fillmore Central at Hastings SC

Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21

Gering at Scottsbluff

Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis

Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46

Grand Island CC 46, Seward 40

Guardian Angels CC 47, Wayne 33

HTRS at Fairbury

Hartington CC at Dakota Valley, SD

Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46

Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40

Holdrege 48, Lexington 13

Humphrey SF 41, Nebraska Christian 30

Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67

Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39

Malcolm 64, Louisville 23

Maxwell at South Loup

Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19

Meridian 56, Hampton 23

Minden 57, Gibbon 13

Mullen 40, Garden County 38

Neligh-Oakdale at Twin River

Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34

Norris 52, Aurora 11

North Bend Central 46, Milford 40

North Central at Gregory, SD

North Platte at Columbus

North Platte SP 46, Elm Creek 35

Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34

Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Buena Vista 26

Omaha Duchesne at South Sioux City

Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 27

Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51

Omaha Skutt 63, Mesa 24

Omaha Westside at Liberty, Mo.

Omaha Westview 41, Omaha South 38

Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26

Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36

Riverside at Twin Loup

S-E-M 65, Franklin 22

Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40

Scotus Central Catholic 73, Humphrey/LHF 37

Shelby-Rising City 42, High Plains 26

Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33

Stanton at Wisner-Pilger

Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT

Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Walthill at Omaha Christian

Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy Co.-Stratton 29

Waverly 61, Crete 27

Weeping Water at Pawnee City

West Point-Beemer 60, DC West 54, OT

Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34

Wynot at Irene-Wakonda, SD

Yutan at Raymond Central

