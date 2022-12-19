Girls basketball results, 12/19

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31
Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24
Bayard 54, Mitchell 44
Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27
Chase County 58, Sutherland 28
Diller-Odell at Hanover, Kan.
Elgin/PJ 62, Creighton 31
Fort Calhoun 44, Conestoga 35
Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30
Maxwell 41, Brady 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22
Niobrara/Verdigre 71, Wausa 40
Omaha Roncalli 46, Brownell Talbot 39
Palmer at Giltner, ppd.
Pawnee City 53, Wetmore, Kan. 13
Paxton 50, Mullen 41
Perkins County 53, Dundy County Stratton 40
Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph 15
Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17
Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28
St. Paul at Wood River, ppd.
Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40
Valentine 47, West Holt 45
Westwood, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40
York 55, Centennial 37
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 32, LEWISTON 28
|Parkview Christian
|6
|10
|6
|10
|--
|32
|Lewiston
|3
|18
|5
|2
|--
|28
Parkview Christian--Paul 14, Smith 10, Pastrelo 4, Minatti 2, Dos Santos 2.
Lewiston--K. Sanders 15, Weyers 8, M. Sanders 5.