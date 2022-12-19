 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball results, 12/19

  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31

Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24

Bayard 54, Mitchell 44

Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27

Chase County 58, Sutherland 28

Diller-Odell at Hanover, Kan.

Elgin/PJ 62, Creighton 31

Fort Calhoun 44, Conestoga 35

Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30

Maxwell 41, Brady 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22

Niobrara/Verdigre 71, Wausa 40

Omaha Roncalli 46, Brownell Talbot 39

Palmer at Giltner, ppd.

Pawnee City 53, Wetmore, Kan. 13

Paxton 50, Mullen 41

Perkins County 53, Dundy County Stratton 40

Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph 15

Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17

Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28

St. Paul at Wood River, ppd.

Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40

Valentine 47, West Holt 45

Westwood, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40

York 55, Centennial 37

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 32, LEWISTON 28

Parkview Christian 10 10 --32 
Lewiston 18 --28 

Parkview Christian--Paul 14, Smith 10, Pastrelo 4, Minatti 2, Dos Santos 2.

Lewiston--K. Sanders 15, Weyers 8, M. Sanders 5.

