Girls basketball results, 12/17

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln East 47, Marian 36
Lincoln Pius X 59, Westside 39
Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40
Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 57, Red Cloud 45
Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22
Aurora 40, Northwest 34
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 32
Bishop LeBlond, MO. 47, Falls City SH 35
Blair 40, Gross Catholic 25
Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd.
Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36
Cedar Catholic 46, Roncalli Catholic 36
Central Valley 40, Chambers/Wheeler Central 27
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells-Dodge 24
Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29
Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Crofton 64, Western Christian 40
East Butler 49, Mead 24
Elgin/Pope John 51, Boyd County 43
Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17
Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44
Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19
GACC 49, Norfolk Catholic 26
Glenwood, Iowa 76, Plattsmouth 41
Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29
Homer 58, Lutheran-Northeast 52, OT
Humphrey/LHF 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15
Hyannis vs. Twin Loup, ppd.
Kearney 55, Papillion-La Vista 43
Louisville 36, Brownell Talbot 32
Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41
McCook 43, Holdrege 29
McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31
Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71
Mitchell 36, Morrill 23
Niobara/Verdigre 80, Creighton 34
North Platte 54, Norfolk 41
North Platte SP 39, Maxwell 29
Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8
Ogallala 53, Gering 45
Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27
Omaha Northwest 58, Buena Vista 24
Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44
Pender 51, Stanton 22
Santee 69, Wakpala, S.D. 43
Schuyler 25, Lexington 19
S-E-M 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30
Sidney 70, Alliance 36
Southern 48, HTRS 27
South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48
St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16
St. Patrick's 39, Maxwell 29
St. Thomas More, S.D. 59, Scottsbluff 34
Superior 57, Centennial 52
Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31
Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 28
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38
Wayne 70, O'Neill 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35
Wood River 57, Gibbon 19
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 45, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 41
|Archbishop Bergan
|15
|11
|10
|9
|--
|45
|Lincoln Christian
|11
|11
|9
|10
|--
|41
Archbishop Bergan--Hapke 16, K. Mlnarik 9, Frickenstein 7, Bojanski 6, Baker 5, C. Mlnarik 2.
Lincoln Christian--K. Ailes 15, A. Ailes 9, Kassebaum 8, Hueser 7, Swan 2.
BELLEVUE WEST 76, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 72
|Bellevue West
|19
|22
|24
|11
|--
|76
|Lincoln Northeast
|16
|12
|18
|26
|--
|72
Bellevue West--Russell-Brown 11, Elmore 3, Melcher 23, Doztler 11, Wharton 5, White 17, Askew 6.
Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 9, Webb 18, Phillips 10, Heeren 2, Washington 27, Bradley 6.
FILLMORE CENRAL 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 19
|Wilber-Clatonia
|10
|3
|2
|4
|--
|19
|Fillmore Central
|5
|13
|6
|13
|--
|37
Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 3, Woerner 2, Kotas 2, Vogel 2, Rains 2, Musil 4, Ehlers 4.
Fillmore Central--Engle 11, H. McCoy 4, M. McCoy 2, Lauby 2, Head 6, Hafer 10.
GRETNA 52, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 46
|Lincoln Southeast
|18
|13
|5
|10
|--
|46
|Gretna
|11
|14
|11
|16
|--
|52
Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 4, Searcey 12, Olds 3, Branch 6, Long 10, Dak 7, Freudenberg 4.
Gretna--Boyce 6, Martin 8, French 9, Cerone 2, De Fini 6, Pohlmann 10, Swanson 2, Rose 9.
LINCOLN HIGH 54, OMAHA WESTVIEW 12
|Omaha Westview
|--
|12
|Lincoln High
|22
|8
|21
|4
|--
|54
Omaha Westview--stats not provided.
Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 3, Owens 2, Robinson 10, Wiley 13, Hilkemann 2, Harris 4, Brill 10, Jock 8, Haywood 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 59, WESTSIDE 39
|Lincoln Pius X
|10
|17
|17
|15
|--
|59
|Westside
|7
|15
|10
|7
|--
|39
Lincoln Pius X--Ad. Markowski 16, Lesiak 12, Knobbe 9, Iburg 8, Vedral 6, Wells 3, Prichard 2, Sebek 2, Av. Markowski 1.
Westside--Foster 13, Duval 7, Jenkins 7, Hagen 4, Joslin 4, Urosevich 4.
MALCOLM 62, RAYMOND CENTRAL 41
|Malcolm
|18
|18
|14
|12
|--
|62
|Raymond Central
|7
|11
|8
|15
|--
|41
Malcolm--Schultz 4, Kirkpatrick 2, Sehi 2, Zegar 9, Fortik 6, Sedlak 18, Brown 4, Dolliver 15, Wollberg 2.
Raymond Central--Cotter 10, Oldfield 21, Kopechy 2, Masek 2, Harris 4, Lubischer 2.
MILFORD 42, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40
|Ashland-Greenwood
|5
|14
|13
|8
|--
|40
|Milford
|9
|18
|9
|6
|--
|42
Ashland-Greenwood--Fangmeyer 7, Comstock 3, Craven 1, Pike 11, Gerdes 10, Schefdore 2, Keith 6.
Milford--Kontor 6, A. Roth 16, Miller 7, Yeackley 6, T. Roth 7.
MILLARD NORTH 57, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 40
|Lincoln North Star
|10
|8
|10
|12
|--
|40
|Millard North
|14
|19
|10
|14
|--
|57
Lincoln North Star--Leu 15, Gatwech 10, Gray 9, Anderson 3, Ray 3.
Millard North--Harley 16, Smith 11, Preston 10, Sohl 9, Galligan 3, McCarville 3, Rooney 3, Stevens 2.
MILLARD WEST 61, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 55
|Millard West
|16
|21
|17
|7
|--
|61
|Lincoln Southwest
|9
|15
|11
|20
|--
|55
Millard West--Hoffman 15, Ne. Gessert 10, Scholting 8, Hansen 7, Kelley 6, No. Gessert 5, Klahn 5, Ott 5.
Lincoln Southwest--Christensen 22, Seymore 17, Dostal 5, Rathe 4, Griffin 4, Bellamy 3.