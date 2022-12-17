 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball results, 12/17

  Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln East 47, Marian 36

Lincoln Pius X 59, Westside 39

Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40

Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 57, Red Cloud 45

Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22

Aurora 40, Northwest 34

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26 

Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 32

Bishop LeBlond, MO. 47, Falls City SH 35

Blair 40, Gross Catholic 25

Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd. 

Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36

Cedar Catholic 46, Roncalli Catholic 36

Central Valley 40, Chambers/Wheeler Central 27

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells-Dodge 24

Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29

Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd. 

Crofton 64, Western Christian 40

East Butler 49, Mead 24

Elgin/Pope John 51, Boyd County 43

Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17

Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44

Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19

GACC 49, Norfolk Catholic 26

Glenwood, Iowa 76, Plattsmouth 41 

Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29

Homer 58, Lutheran-Northeast 52, OT

Humphrey/LHF 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15

Hyannis vs. Twin Loup, ppd. 

Kearney 55, Papillion-La Vista 43

Louisville 36, Brownell Talbot 32

Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41

McCook 43, Holdrege 29

McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31

Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71

Mitchell 36, Morrill 23

Niobara/Verdigre 80, Creighton 34

North Platte 54, Norfolk 41

North Platte SP 39, Maxwell 29

Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8

Ogallala 53, Gering 45

Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27

Omaha Northwest 58, Buena Vista 24

Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44

Pender 51, Stanton 22

Santee 69, Wakpala, S.D. 43

Schuyler 25, Lexington 19

S-E-M 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30

Sidney 70, Alliance 36

Southern 48, HTRS 27

South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48 

St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16

St. Patrick's 39, Maxwell 29

St. Thomas More, S.D. 59, Scottsbluff 34

Superior 57, Centennial 52

Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31

Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 28

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38 

Wayne 70, O'Neill 33

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35

Wood River 57, Gibbon 19

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 45, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 41

Archbishop Bergan15 11 10 --45 
Lincoln Christian 11 11 10 --41 

Archbishop Bergan--Hapke 16, K. Mlnarik 9, Frickenstein 7, Bojanski 6, Baker 5, C. Mlnarik 2.

Lincoln Christian--K. Ailes 15, A. Ailes 9, Kassebaum 8, Hueser 7, Swan 2.

BELLEVUE WEST 76, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 72

Bellevue West19222411--76
Lincoln Northeast16121826--72

Bellevue West--Russell-Brown 11, Elmore 3, Melcher 23, Doztler 11, Wharton 5, White 17, Askew 6.

Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 9, Webb 18, Phillips 10, Heeren 2, Washington 27, Bradley 6.

FILLMORE CENRAL 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 19

Wilber-Clatonia10324--19
Fillmore Central513613--37

Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 3, Woerner 2, Kotas 2, Vogel 2, Rains 2, Musil 4, Ehlers 4.

Fillmore Central--Engle 11, H. McCoy 4, M. McCoy 2, Lauby 2, Head 6, Hafer 10.

GRETNA 52, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 46

Lincoln Southeast1813510--46
Gretna 11141116--52

Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 4, Searcey 12, Olds 3, Branch 6, Long 10, Dak 7, Freudenberg 4.

Gretna--Boyce 6, Martin 8, French 9, Cerone 2, De Fini 6, Pohlmann 10, Swanson 2, Rose 9.

LINCOLN HIGH 54, OMAHA WESTVIEW 12

Omaha Westview    --12
Lincoln High228214--54

Omaha Westview--stats not provided.

Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 3, Owens 2, Robinson 10, Wiley 13, Hilkemann 2, Harris 4, Brill 10, Jock 8, Haywood 2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 59, WESTSIDE 39

Lincoln Pius X 10 17 17 15 --59 
Westside 15 10 --39 

Lincoln Pius X--Ad. Markowski 16, Lesiak 12, Knobbe 9, Iburg 8, Vedral 6, Wells 3, Prichard 2, Sebek 2, Av. Markowski 1.

Westside--Foster 13, Duval 7, Jenkins 7, Hagen 4, Joslin 4, Urosevich 4.

MALCOLM 62, RAYMOND CENTRAL 41

Malcolm18181412--62
Raymond Central711815--41

Malcolm--Schultz 4, Kirkpatrick 2, Sehi 2, Zegar 9, Fortik 6, Sedlak 18, Brown 4, Dolliver 15, Wollberg 2.

Raymond Central--Cotter 10, Oldfield 21, Kopechy 2, Masek 2, Harris 4, Lubischer 2.

MILFORD 42, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40

Ashland-Greenwood514138--40
Milford 91896--42

Ashland-Greenwood--Fangmeyer 7, Comstock 3, Craven 1, Pike 11, Gerdes 10, Schefdore 2, Keith 6.

Milford--Kontor 6, A. Roth 16, Miller 7, Yeackley 6, T. Roth 7.

MILLARD NORTH 57, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 40

Lincoln North Star 10 10 12 --40 
Millard North 14 19 10 14 --57 

Lincoln North Star--Leu 15, Gatwech 10, Gray 9, Anderson 3, Ray 3.

Millard North--Harley 16, Smith 11, Preston 10, Sohl 9, Galligan 3, McCarville 3, Rooney 3, Stevens 2.

MILLARD WEST 61, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 55

Millard West 16 21 17 --61 
Lincoln Southwest 15 11 20 --55 

Millard West--Hoffman 15, Ne. Gessert 10, Scholting 8, Hansen 7, Kelley 6, No. Gessert 5, Klahn 5, Ott 5.

Lincoln Southwest--Christensen 22, Seymore 17, Dostal 5, Rathe 4, Griffin 4, Bellamy 3.

