agate

Girls basketball results, 12/16

  Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island CC 27

Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34

Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33

Parkview Christian 42, Nebraska Christian 41

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 64, Filmore Central 23

Alliance at Mitchell, ppd.

Amherst 68, Axtell 31

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31

Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul

Archbishop Bergan 43, Lourdes CC 41

Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. at Hitchcock County

Auburn 31, Freeman 26

BDS 39, Cross County 35

Bancroft-Rosalie at West Monona, Iowa

Bellevue West 65, North Platte 37ce

Brownell Talbot 48, Mead 16

Burwell 64, St. Edward 13

Cedar Bluffs at Whiting, Iowa

Central City at Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Central City 24

Chase County at Wray, Colo.

Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, ppd.

Crawford at Niobrara County, Wyo., ppd.

Crete 36, Fairbury 30

Deshler 60, Franklin 28

Diller-Odell 39, Lewiston 28

Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 43

Elkhorn Valley at Stuart, ppd.

Elm Creek 40, Bertrand 27

Exeter-Milligan at High Plains

Falls City 40, Plattsmouth 29

Friend at Lawrence-Nelson

Fullerton 46, Twin River 30

Garden County at Bayard, ppd.

Gering at Ogallala, ppd.

Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D., ppd.

Gothenburg 45, Holdrege 20

Hampton 44, East Butler 41

Hartington CC at West Holt

Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill

Heartland Christian, Iowa at Boys Town

Thayer Central 55, Heartland 21

Hershey 69, Ogallala 46

Howells-Dodge 53, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Falls City SH

Kearney 64, Omaha Buena Vista 8

Kearney Catholic 37, McCook 33

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview

Louisville at Johnson Co. Central

Malcolm 50, Beatrice 41

McCool Junction 61, Shelby-Rising City 49

Meridian 57, Giltner 10

Milford 31, Centennial 18

Millard West 56, Omaha Marian 39

Morrill at Edgemont, SD

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood

Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water

Norfolk 55, Fremont 45

Norris 49, Seward 27

North Bend Central 50, Battle Creek 31

Northwest 50, Lexington 17

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-La Vista 43

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Omaha Mercy

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest

Omaha South 54, Elkhorn South 45

Papillion-La Vista South 43, Gretna 35

Paxton 55, Maxwell 35

Pleasanton at Overton

Ponca at Tri County Northeast

Potter-Dix at Banner County, ppd.

Raymond Central 48, DC West 31

Riverside 50, Harvard 29

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Wallace 24

Santee 68, Crazy Horse, SD 17

Scottsbluff at Chadron, ppd.

Scotus Central Catholic 52, Pierce 30

Shelton 59, Red Cloud 20

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 37

South Loup at Medicine Valley

Southern Valley 62, Superior 55

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 33

St. Mary's at North Central

Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14

Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Torrington, WY at Sidney, ppd.

Tri County at Johnson-Brock

Twin Loup 58, Sandhills Valley 37

Wakefield 54, Stanton 30

Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte, ppd.

Wayne 36, Wisner-Pilger 35

Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek

Winside at Creighton, ppd.

Wood River 45, Blue Hill 42

Wynot at Wausa

York 47, Aurora 34

Yutan 56, Conestoga 20

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island CC 27: Mattea Kassebaum and Ashlynn Ailes combined for 30 points to extend the Crusaders' perfect season. Kassebaum scored a game-high 16 points, while Ailes added 14.

Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34: Doneelah Washington, Khadjah Phillips and Serena Heeren each finished in double figures for the Rockets, with Washington leading all players with 14 points.

Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33: Nyaluak Dak scored a game-high 18 points and made 4-of-6 free throws in just three quarters for the Knights. Catrice Olds also finished in double figures with 13 points.

AUBURN 31, FREEMAN 26

Freeman--26 
Auburn 10 15 --31 

Freeman--Lenners 7, Hindera 5, Winkle 4, Holland 4, Mahler 2, Boyer 2, Haner 2.

Auburn--Kirkpatrick 13, Baltensperger 6, Maddox 6, Binder 3, Swanson 2, Turner 1.

BDS 39, CROSS COUNTY 35

Cross County 12 10 --35 
BDS 11 10 --39

Cross County--Dickey 13, Peterson 5, Waller 4, Anderson 7, Kelley 4, Sundberg 2.

BDS--Schlegel 7, Hoins 5, Miller 9, Hudson 18.

DILLER-ODELL 39, LEWISTON 28

Lewiston 11 --28 
Diller-Odell 10 15 --39 

Lewiston--K. Sanders 14, M. Sanders 2, Weyers 10, Janssen 2.

Diller-Odell--Duis 5, Hajek 4, Vilda 8, Heidemann 9, Weers 13

ELKHORN NORTH 65, WAVERLY 43

Waverly 16 14 --43 
Elkhorn North 23 13 12 17 --65 

Waverly--stats not provided.

Elkhorn North--stats not provided.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 40, GRAND ISLAND CC 27

Lincoln Christian 10 13 11 --40 
Grand Island CC --27 

Lincoln Christian--Kassebaum 16, Ailes 14, Hueser 4, Swan 4, Harms 2.

Grand Island CC--Maser 8, Gangwish 6, Ghaifan 5, Moody 4, Tibbetts 3, O'Boyle 1.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 52, COLUMBUS 34

Columbus 11 12 --34 
Lincoln Northeast 16 13 12 11 --52 

Columbus--Janssen 8, Gaedeke 12, Gentile 2, Garrelts 2, Trotta 3, Barnett 2, Goe 5.

Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 9, Webb 4, Phillips 12, Heeren 11, Merrill 2, Washington 14.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 78, GRAND ISLAND 33

Grand Island 14 10 --33 
Lincoln Southeast 19 18 26 15 --78 

Grand Island--Kenkel 15, Khor 7, McCoy 5, Yusif 4, DeVault 2.

Lincoln Southeast--Dak 18, Long 17, Olds 13, Freudenberg 9, Montoya 9, Searcey 7, Branch 3, Cogan 2.

MALCOLM 50, BEATRICE 41

Malcolm 11 19 12 --50 
Beatrice 14 13 --41 

Malcolm--Dolliver 19, Brown 6, Zegar 2, Sedlak 4, Fortik 11, Schultz 3.

Beatrice--Jurgens 9, Hatcliff 15, Gleason 3, R. Schwisow 7, Busboom 4, Barnard 3.

MILFORD 31, CENTENNIAL 18

Milford 10 11 --31 
Centennial --18 

Milford--Miller 9, A. Roth 8, Yeackly 5, T. Roth 4, Kuklis 3, Kontor 2.

Centennial--Bargan 7, Fischer 3, Payne 3, Wambold 3, Stuhr 2.

NORFOLK 55, FREMONT 45

Fremont 11 18 --45 
Norfolk 10 14 16 15 --55 

Norfolk--Waldow 4, Ruda 5, Finneran 4, Skiff 20, Eisenhauer 22.

Fremont--McClain 2, Diers 2, Denker 12, Sheppard 11, McClain 8, Dalton 10.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 48, DC WEST 31

DC West 10 18 14 --31 
Raymond Central --48 

DC West--Malousek 5, Grimm 5, Murdock 5, Holm 5, Guardipee 7, Shaw 4.

Raymond Central--Grant 6, Cotter 6, Oldfield 2, Kopecky 5, Masek 8, Harris 2, Lubischer 19.

