Girls basketball results, 12/16

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island CC 27
Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34
Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33
Parkview Christian 42, Nebraska Christian 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 64, Filmore Central 23
Alliance at Mitchell, ppd.
Amherst 68, Axtell 31
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31
Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul
Archbishop Bergan 43, Lourdes CC 41
Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. at Hitchcock County
Auburn 31, Freeman 26
BDS 39, Cross County 35
Bancroft-Rosalie at West Monona, Iowa
Bellevue West 65, North Platte 37ce
Brownell Talbot 48, Mead 16
Burwell 64, St. Edward 13
Cedar Bluffs at Whiting, Iowa
Central City at Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Central City 24
Chase County at Wray, Colo.
Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, ppd.
Crawford at Niobrara County, Wyo., ppd.
Crete 36, Fairbury 30
Deshler 60, Franklin 28
Diller-Odell 39, Lewiston 28
Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 43
Elkhorn Valley at Stuart, ppd.
Elm Creek 40, Bertrand 27
Exeter-Milligan at High Plains
Falls City 40, Plattsmouth 29
Friend at Lawrence-Nelson
Fullerton 46, Twin River 30
Garden County at Bayard, ppd.
Gering at Ogallala, ppd.
Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D., ppd.
Gothenburg 45, Holdrege 20
Hampton 44, East Butler 41
Hartington CC at West Holt
Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill
Heartland Christian, Iowa at Boys Town
Thayer Central 55, Heartland 21
Hershey 69, Ogallala 46
Howells-Dodge 53, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Falls City SH
Kearney 64, Omaha Buena Vista 8
Kearney Catholic 37, McCook 33
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview
Louisville at Johnson Co. Central
Malcolm 50, Beatrice 41
McCool Junction 61, Shelby-Rising City 49
Meridian 57, Giltner 10
Milford 31, Centennial 18
Millard West 56, Omaha Marian 39
Morrill at Edgemont, SD
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood
Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water
Norfolk 55, Fremont 45
Norris 49, Seward 27
North Bend Central 50, Battle Creek 31
Northwest 50, Lexington 17
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-La Vista 43
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Omaha Mercy
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Omaha South 54, Elkhorn South 45
Papillion-La Vista South 43, Gretna 35
Paxton 55, Maxwell 35
Pleasanton at Overton
Ponca at Tri County Northeast
Potter-Dix at Banner County, ppd.
Raymond Central 48, DC West 31
Riverside 50, Harvard 29
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Wallace 24
Santee 68, Crazy Horse, SD 17
Scottsbluff at Chadron, ppd.
Scotus Central Catholic 52, Pierce 30
Shelton 59, Red Cloud 20
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 37
South Loup at Medicine Valley
Southern Valley 62, Superior 55
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 33
St. Mary's at North Central
Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14
Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Torrington, WY at Sidney, ppd.
Tri County at Johnson-Brock
Twin Loup 58, Sandhills Valley 37
Wakefield 54, Stanton 30
Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte, ppd.
Wayne 36, Wisner-Pilger 35
Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek
Winside at Creighton, ppd.
Wood River 45, Blue Hill 42
Wynot at Wausa
York 47, Aurora 34
Yutan 56, Conestoga 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island CC 27: Mattea Kassebaum and Ashlynn Ailes combined for 30 points to extend the Crusaders' perfect season. Kassebaum scored a game-high 16 points, while Ailes added 14.
Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34: Doneelah Washington, Khadjah Phillips and Serena Heeren each finished in double figures for the Rockets, with Washington leading all players with 14 points.
Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33: Nyaluak Dak scored a game-high 18 points and made 4-of-6 free throws in just three quarters for the Knights. Catrice Olds also finished in double figures with 13 points.
AUBURN 31, FREEMAN 26
|Freeman
|6
|6
|6
|8
|--
|26
|Auburn
|10
|3
|3
|15
|--
|31
Freeman--Lenners 7, Hindera 5, Winkle 4, Holland 4, Mahler 2, Boyer 2, Haner 2.
Auburn--Kirkpatrick 13, Baltensperger 6, Maddox 6, Binder 3, Swanson 2, Turner 1.
BDS 39, CROSS COUNTY 35
|Cross County
|5
|8
|12
|10
|--
|35
|BDS
|9
|9
|11
|10
|--
|39
Cross County--Dickey 13, Peterson 5, Waller 4, Anderson 7, Kelley 4, Sundberg 2.
BDS--Schlegel 7, Hoins 5, Miller 9, Hudson 18.
DILLER-ODELL 39, LEWISTON 28
|Lewiston
|11
|9
|2
|6
|--
|28
|Diller-Odell
|10
|15
|8
|6
|--
|39
Lewiston--K. Sanders 14, M. Sanders 2, Weyers 10, Janssen 2.
Diller-Odell--Duis 5, Hajek 4, Vilda 8, Heidemann 9, Weers 13
ELKHORN NORTH 65, WAVERLY 43
|Waverly
|8
|16
|5
|14
|--
|43
|Elkhorn North
|23
|13
|12
|17
|--
|65
Waverly--stats not provided.
Elkhorn North--stats not provided.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 40, GRAND ISLAND CC 27
|Lincoln Christian
|10
|6
|13
|11
|--
|40
|Grand Island CC
|5
|8
|6
|8
|--
|27
Lincoln Christian--Kassebaum 16, Ailes 14, Hueser 4, Swan 4, Harms 2.
Grand Island CC--Maser 8, Gangwish 6, Ghaifan 5, Moody 4, Tibbetts 3, O'Boyle 1.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 52, COLUMBUS 34
|Columbus
|7
|4
|11
|12
|--
|34
|Lincoln Northeast
|16
|13
|12
|11
|--
|52
Columbus--Janssen 8, Gaedeke 12, Gentile 2, Garrelts 2, Trotta 3, Barnett 2, Goe 5.
Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 9, Webb 4, Phillips 12, Heeren 11, Merrill 2, Washington 14.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 78, GRAND ISLAND 33
|Grand Island
|0
|14
|9
|10
|--
|33
|Lincoln Southeast
|19
|18
|26
|15
|--
|78
Grand Island--Kenkel 15, Khor 7, McCoy 5, Yusif 4, DeVault 2.
Lincoln Southeast--Dak 18, Long 17, Olds 13, Freudenberg 9, Montoya 9, Searcey 7, Branch 3, Cogan 2.
MALCOLM 50, BEATRICE 41
|Malcolm
|11
|19
|12
|8
|--
|50
|Beatrice
|8
|6
|14
|13
|--
|41
Malcolm--Dolliver 19, Brown 6, Zegar 2, Sedlak 4, Fortik 11, Schultz 3.
Beatrice--Jurgens 9, Hatcliff 15, Gleason 3, R. Schwisow 7, Busboom 4, Barnard 3.
MILFORD 31, CENTENNIAL 18
|Milford
|2
|8
|10
|11
|--
|31
|Centennial
|5
|2
|3
|8
|--
|18
Milford--Miller 9, A. Roth 8, Yeackly 5, T. Roth 4, Kuklis 3, Kontor 2.
Centennial--Bargan 7, Fischer 3, Payne 3, Wambold 3, Stuhr 2.
NORFOLK 55, FREMONT 45
|Fremont
|7
|11
|9
|18
|--
|45
|Norfolk
|10
|14
|16
|15
|--
|55
Norfolk--Waldow 4, Ruda 5, Finneran 4, Skiff 20, Eisenhauer 22.
Fremont--McClain 2, Diers 2, Denker 12, Sheppard 11, McClain 8, Dalton 10.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 48, DC WEST 31
|DC West
|10
|18
|14
|6
|--
|31
|Raymond Central
|5
|9
|8
|9
|--
|48
DC West--Malousek 5, Grimm 5, Murdock 5, Holm 5, Guardipee 7, Shaw 4.
Raymond Central--Grant 6, Cotter 6, Oldfield 2, Kopecky 5, Masek 8, Harris 2, Lubischer 19.